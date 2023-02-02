St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25.

Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season.

Shantell Harden signing
St. Louis Park senior Shantell Harden signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate basketball for Minnesota State University Mankato next season. She is averaging 24.7 points per game but has not played since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss to Waconia on Jan. 13.

