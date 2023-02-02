St. Louis Park senior Shantell Harden signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate basketball for Minnesota State University Mankato next season. She is averaging 24.7 points per game but has not played since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss to Waconia on Jan. 13.
St. Louis Park girls basketball used a 33-20 second half run to stop a four-game losing streak with a 50-49 win at Shakopee on Jan. 25.
Senior leading scorer Shantell Harden has been out of the lineup since scoring 11 points in a 75-66 loss at Waconia on Jan. 13. The future Minnesota State Mankato Maverick averages 24.7 points per game as the team was 5-5 with her in the lineup through the opening eight weeks of the season.
The first win without Harden featured junior guard Evie Schmitz continuing to step up on both ends of the floor to lead the way with 18 points. Senior Maecee Alexander’s 10 points matched her season-high which came in a 75-62 win over Edina on Dec. 13.
Schmitz is averaging 14.5 points per game and has surpassed that total three times over the last six games.
The Orioles (7-9) trailed Shakopee 29-17 at halftime of the non-conference matchup. Jordan McMahon and Lauren Pawlyshyn each finished with nine points before returning home to resume the Metro West Conference schedule against Chanhassen on Friday.
The Storm (6-9 overall, 4-2 Metro West) jumped to a 31-18 halftime lead which was more than enough for the 54-43 win.
Schmitz continued to be the offensive leader for the Orioles with 19 points while McMahon contributed 10 points inside. Chan had three players in double digits led by Lauren Arnold with 16 points, Avery Sustacek with 14 points and Avery Linder with 10 points.
The week began with an 83-57 loss at New Prague on Jan. 24 as the Orioles trailed by nine points at the half.
Senior guard Ruby Massie had 17 points, McMahon 14 points and Schmitz with 10 points to lead the Orioles while New Prague countered with 28 points from Katherine Boulanger and 20 points from Taylor Hemann.
Going into the final month of the regular season, Park wraps up a stretch of seven-of-eight games away from Park.
