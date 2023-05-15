Late rally at Chanhassen comes up short
Six games in eight days against some top softball teams in the Metro West Conference is preparing St. Louis Park to make a run in sections.
After Dereona Martin’s walk-off hit in an 11-10 win over Minnetonka on May 5, Park’s offense was limited to two runs in a 7-2 loss to Jefferson on May 8 before a 5-2 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the first of two games against their crosstown rivals on May 10.
The Orioles led 11-2 going into the fifth inning of the second game against BSM before the Red Knights mounted a seven-run rally before falling short 11-9.
The second game opened with BSM grabbing a 2-0 lead thanks in part to three walks with two outs. Park responded with its own two-out heroics as Kam Halley, Sophia Meyer, Ella Nguyen and Azlyn McDonnell drew walks before Cora ZumBrunnen drove in two runs with a single to center field. Park added three more walks to build a 5-2 lead going into the second inning. Park added two runs in the second inning before rallying in the third inning to score three more runs including a two-run single on a hit by Halley to right field. Nguyen’s sac fly to the left brought in Eva Taybior to build an 11-2 lead.
Park came up short at Chanhassen on Friday in a 6-2 final in conference action.
Big innings by the Storm proved to be the difference as they scored four times in the first inning and five more times in the sixth inning after Park tied it up at 6-6 in the top half of the sixth inning.
The top of the Orioles lineup generated offense as Rowan Jansen, Saide Lund and Nguyen combined to go 8-for-11 driving in six runs and scoring three times. Nguyen had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while Jansen had a home run, double and stole two passes while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Pitcher Presley Loberg also had two hits at the bottom of the order but struck out seven batters over six innings in the pitcher’s circle. She gave up six earned runs on six hits and walked seven Storm batters on 137 pitches.
Loberg took the win in the second game against BSM going 4 2/3 innings. She struck out four batters while allowing eight earned runs on eight hits with six walks. Gabby Fadden picked up the final out, a strikeout, to preserve the victory.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
