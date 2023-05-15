 Late rally at Chanhassen comes up short

Six games in eight days against some top softball teams in the Metro West Conference is preparing St. Louis Park to make a run in sections.

Ella Nguyen
Park’s Ella Nguyen drove in two runs and drew one walk in an 11-9 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on May 10 to salvage a doubleheader split. BSM won the first game 5-2. Nguyen followed that with a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles and drove in two runs in an 11-6 loss om May 12 at Chanhassen \.

