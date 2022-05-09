Park wins third game of the season, second by scoring more than 10 runs.
Four games in five days made for the second busy week of the season for St. Louis Park softball, emerging with a 13-2 win over Minneapolis South in five innings May 3.
After being shut out by Benilde-St. Margaret’s (14-0 April 29) then Jefferson (10-0 May 2) in consecutive games, the Orioles used a patient approach at the plate against South. Park earned nine walks and picked up nine hits.
“It was a great bounce back to have everyone contribute,” Orioles coach Chris Gabler said. “We needed that.”
Jefferson pitcher Josie Becker threw a five-inning no-hitter and didn’t issue a walk to the Orioles the night before.
Park co-captain Ayelet Prottas said it was nice to have control of the game. “It was really important for us to have this win to build up our confidence moving forward.”
Sophia Meyer drove in three runs going 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice from the No. 3 spot in the order. Lead-off batter Georgia Charpentier went 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice.
Ella Nguyen drew three walks, scoring once as 10 different runners scored in the second 10-run win of the season. Sadie Lunt and Eva Taybior each had two draws. Taybior drove in two runs and Lund scored twice.
Pitcher Gabby Fadden earned the win going four innings allowing two unearned runs on four hits. She struck out one batter before Olivia Greffe allowed one hit and walk in one inning of work.
Co-captain Kamyrn Halley said it felt good to put together a complete game, doing really well in all facets of the game for the second rout among the three wins so far this spring.
“We played well for a while against Benilde and Jefferson but fell apart,” Halley said. “We really wanted to stay positive and encouraging to keep the energy up.”
Prottas said the weather Tuesday was the best yet during an otherwise miserable spring where the team can only take so many practice reps in the gym.
“It felt really good to end on top with a win on such a nice day,” Prottas said. “Playing in the rain and cold is super unenjoyable and you can’t really get a good practice in inside. It’s also tough because we have so many games crunched into a short amount of time. We don’t have time for many practices.
“[Last week we had four games and one practice which makes it hard to make improvements when we don’t have much time to work on things but we are getting there.”
Part of the equation to building the program is the connections made throughout the team, no matter the grade or experience level.
“We are such a wide range of ages – we have a seventh grader coming up to pitch for us on varsity, so I hope the younger girls on the team feel included,” Prottas said about Presley Loberg whom the captains believe throws the hardest on the team. “I think we are doing a good job of team bonding and I think that is going to show with the culture of the program moving forward, we like each other and there isn’t drama. Let people be themselves.”
Halley echoed the point of sustaining that positive energy in the dugout to keep everyone upbeat and engaged throughout the entire game.
“Part of the problem is that in the games we lose we play well through four-five innings then the energy dies and we all fall apart but if we keep the energy up and keep encouraging that doesn’t happen,” Halley said.
Prottas believes the encouragement from the dugout when she is at the plate helps more than anyone might realize.
“The cheering helps me feel supported when they are talking and it is a good way to keep people dialed into the game,” Prottas said.
That chatter in the field seems to lead to productive plays instead of extending innings with an error or mistake when there isn’t that same level of talk.
“When we are quite the ball just gets thrown around more,” Halley said.
Prottas said it was tough to transition from the pitching machines to facing live pitchers, especially without a practice facing live pitching before the first game.
“We’re having a bit of a learning curve but Gabler has provided us with a really nice approach at the plate and a lot of us are stuck in our heads so if we stop thinking so much we are more successful,” Prottas said.
Facing very strong pitchers doesn’t help the bats catch up to pitchers throwing 60 miles per hour or off-speed pitches to keep them on their toes.
The week ended with a 5-1 loss to Chaska on May 4 and at Waconia 4-2 May 6.
The Orioles had four games planned for this week and next week, playing nine games in 11 days.
