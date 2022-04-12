Schmelzle, Halley, Nguyen, Prottas and Lund give Park some familiarity looking to build on eight wins
One benefit of a young team is the growth that comes the following season with a better sense of what to expect.
Such is the case for St. Louis Park softball, under the guidance of coach Chris Gabler for his third season and 23rd season coaching softball.
The Orioles went 8-15 last season and only graduated three players from that roster. Among those back is senior catcher Victoria Schmelzle.
“This is probably the most talented St. Louis Park team I have seen in the last eight or nine years,” Gabler said. “We want to be hard to play against. One of our main themes this year is: If we aren’t going to win, make our opponents beat us.”
Schmelzle, Park’s 2022 Athena Award recipient, will provide some stability in a key position. Seniors Ayelete Prottas and Georgia Charpentier will anchor the outfield and first base, respectively. Junior shortstop Kamryn Halley returns after earning Metro West Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2021 while finishing second on the team in hits (22), led the team in runs batted in (16) and runs scored (19).
Sophomore standout second baseman Ella Nguyen is back after leading the team with a .415 batting average and collecting the most hits (27) and was second on the team in stolen bases.
Junior outfielder Sadie Lund led the team in stolen bases and was second in runs scored with 17.
Another junior, Sam Meyer showed a lot of defensive ability at the hot corner next season and as Gabler put it: “Is developing into a good power hitter.”
Junior pitcher Katie Crocker is ready to step into the role of staff ace this spring. “She is determined to keep improving,” Gabler said.
Other pitchers to keep an eye on include sophomore Olivia Grefe who will also see time as a catcher and freshman Gabby Fadden. Fadden and classmate Eva Taybior are considered utility players for the Orioles.
Junior Macie Alexander shifts her focus from basketball to softball where she will see time at first base and in the utility role.
Joining Taybior in the outfield will be classmate Rowen Jansen.
The Orioles came into the season off a sixth-place finish in the tough Metro West Conference, matching Kennedy with 3-8 records where Jefferson emerged with an 11-1 record to win the title followed by 7-1 Chanhassen. Crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished third (7-4), Chaska finished fourth (6-5) and Cooper was winless in 10 conference games and went 3-16 overall.
BSM has four state tournament appearances over the last five seasons and Chanhassen’s future Gopher Sydney Schwartz is back.
Add in Waconia (8-16 overall, 5-8 WCC), Orono (12-13, 8-6 WCC) and New Prague (12-9, 10-1 WCC) and the Metro West will be even tougher.
In Section 6AAA, Park will have a tough road to Caswell Park in Mankato, starting with defending champion Hopkins followed by Southwest, Wayzata and Edina. “Our goal will be to make the final four,” Gabler said. “By that time of the year, I think we will be a tough out.”
