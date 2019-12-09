BSM boys skiers take second, third places at Hyland meet
Nordic ski teams from St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the Metro West Conference scheduled with a 5,000 meter skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington Dec. 5.
Park trailed only Bloomington in the boys and girls standings among the six teams competing. BSM boys were fourth and the girls were sixth with only four varsity scorers.
The top two SLP boys were among the top 10 times led by junior Danny Walsh fourth in 13:33.7 and sophomore Tait Myers ninth in 14:27.1.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished fourth as a team but junior Michael LeBlanc and senior Frankie Lynch were second and third, respectively. LeBlanc finished in 13:13 and Lynch stopped the clock in 13:21.2. Bloomington sophomore Jonathan Clarke won it in 12:29.9.
Park girls had its five skiers finish among the top 12 overall led by junior Mimi Kniser finishing fourth in 16:16.7, eighth grader Hanna Wilsey was fifth in 16:25.2 and sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was sixth in 16:31.1. Juniors Ivy Houts and Olivia Etz were ninth and 12th, respectively.
BSM ninth-grader Julia Schwartz was 37th.
Next up
The Orioles and Red Knights will compete in Thursday’s Metro West skate race at Baker Park Reserve at 3:45 p.m. Hyland Park is the back-up site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.