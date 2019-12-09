BSM boys skiers take second, third places at Hyland meet

Nordic ski teams from St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the Metro West Conference scheduled with a 5,000 meter skate meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington Dec. 5.

Frankie Lynch
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Frankie Lynch was third overall and second on BSM in 13:21.2. Junior teammate Michael LeBlanc was second in 13:13.

Park trailed only Bloomington in the boys and girls standings among the six teams competing. BSM boys were fourth and the girls were sixth with only four varsity scorers.

Isabel Kjaer
Isabelle Kjaer, right, leaves the starting line while the sun sets over the trees at Hyland Park in Bloomington on Dec. 5.

The top two SLP boys were among the top 10 times led by junior Danny Walsh fourth in 13:33.7 and sophomore Tait Myers ninth in 14:27.1.

Olivia Etz
Park junior Olivia Etz was 12th overall in 17:00.7.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished fourth as a team but junior Michael LeBlanc and senior Frankie Lynch were second and third, respectively. LeBlanc finished in 13:13 and Lynch stopped the clock in 13:21.2. Bloomington sophomore Jonathan Clarke won it in 12:29.9.

Dan Shope
St. Louis Park's Dan Shope showed his Orioles pride with orange hair binders at the starting area for the first Metro West nordic meet in Bloomington last week.

Park girls had its five skiers finish among the top 12 overall led by junior Mimi Kniser finishing fourth in 16:16.7, eighth grader Hanna Wilsey was fifth in 16:25.2 and sophomore Victoria Schmelzle was sixth in 16:31.1. Juniors Ivy Houts and Olivia Etz were ninth and 12th, respectively.

BSM ninth-grader Julia Schwartz was 37th.

More bell
A St. Louis Park fan cheers skiers on during the season-opening Metro West Conference skate race at Hyland Park in Bloomington on Dec. 5.

 

Next up

The Orioles and Red Knights will compete in Thursday’s Metro West skate race at Baker Park Reserve at 3:45 p.m. Hyland Park is the back-up site.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

