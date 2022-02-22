Just as they have done all season, St. Louis Park exceeded expectations – this time ending the 2021-22 season on a bright note with a fourth-place finish at the state Nordic skiing meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik Feb. 16.
With Metro West Conference and Section 6 championships in hand, the Orioles turned their attention to state awards with a trio of sophomores, Hannah Wilsey, Jersey Miller and Ayelel Meyen, anchored by a senior Victoria Schmelzle and eighth-grader Kaylee Crump.
Wilsey, already a two-time conference pursuit winner and two-time state entrant, led the Orioles with a 19th-place finish in the pursuit in 36 minutes, 19.2 seconds. Schmelzle was 25th (36:51.2), Miller was 33rd (37:46), Meyen was 87th (41:33.1) and Crump was 102nd (45:02.9). Rachel Katzovitz and Addison Chenvert combined to place 13th (19:17.7) in the first-ever sprint relay.
Wilsey was 25th (18:32.13) after the classic race and jumped up six places in the pursuit standings after posting the 15th-best time in the freestyle race in 17:47.08.
Hopkins’ Sydney Drevlow beat out Edina’s Maggie Wagner for the state title, just over 20 seconds better. Wagner posted the top classic time (16:32.68), while Drevolw cruised in the afternoon freestyle race with the top time of 16:45.55. Wagner finished seventh in the freestyle (17:28.28).
Schmelzle also improved with her freestyle race going from 28th in the classic race to the 21st-best freestyle time (18:11.80).
Miller opened with the 29th-best time in the classic (18:41.59) before finishing 51st in the freestyle portion of the race in 19:04.47.
Park’s 320 points was two ahead of fifth-place Brainerd and 26 points behind fourth-place Forest Lake. St. Paul Highland Park held off Duluth East by four points to take the girls team title. Highland had its three scores among the top 20 times (211 points) and the sprint relay placed fourth (150 points), while East bunched its three scorers between 14-21st places (209 points) but captured the sprint relay event to collect 159 more team points.
