St. Louis Park boys basketball continues to grind through not only a difficult Metro West Conference schedule but a non-conference game against top-ranked Park Center leaving the Orioles searching for its first win in 2023 following a 92-44 loss at Park Center on Friday.
The Pirates honored Syoka Siko who was 17 years old when he was killed in late November. The team presented his mother with a portrait of her son while talking about what he meant to the program during a pregame ceremony. Players wore “Long Live SK” T-shirts during the ceremony. Siko would have been a senior on a team that was ready to stay among the elite programs in the state.
The Pirates have honored Siko so far this season by going 17-0 and remain at the top of the Class 4A state rankings.
Park Center led 54-20 at halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half with a 38-24 run.
Orioles senior Antonio Speed led the visitors with 17 points which was a big turnaround after being limited to single-digits in four of the previous six games.
Keegan Hartford had eight points after scoring 13 points in a 69-52 loss to New Prague on Jan. 24 and 10 points in a 62-50 loss at Tartan on Jan. 21.
After hosting Waconia on Tuesday, after edition went to press, Park is at Chaska (Feb. 10), at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Feb. 14) and at New Prague (Feb. 17) in a trio of Metro West Conference games each starting at 7 p.m. The Orioles return home to face Chanhassen on Feb. 21.
