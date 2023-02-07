St. Louis Park boys basketball continues to grind through not only a difficult Metro West Conference schedule but a non-conference game against top-ranked Park Center leaving the Orioles searching for its first win in 2023 following a 92-44 loss at Park Center on Friday.

 St. Louis Park senior Antonio Speed had 17 points in a 92-44 loss to Park Center on Friday.

The Pirates honored Syoka Siko who was 17 years old when he was killed in late November. The team presented his mother with a portrait of her son while talking about what he meant to the program during a pregame ceremony. Players wore “Long Live SK” T-shirts during the ceremony. Siko would have been a senior on a team that was ready to stay among the elite programs in the state. 

Park head boys basketball coach Dave Breitenbucher, middle, talks with his team during Friday’s loss at top-ranked and undefeated Park Center.

