Zheng lowers two pool records in Edina to punch ticket to state
St. Louis Park closed out the Section 6AA boys swimming and diving meet with a second-place finish behind defending Class AA state champion Edina.
The Hornets piled up 663.5 points followed by Park’s 344 and Hopkins with 319 to place third among the seven teams.
The Orioles not only won events to qualify for this weekend’s state meet, but reset program and Art Downey Aquatic Center in Edina records along the way.
Park junior Hayden Zheng captured the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke in new program and section records. Zheng lowered his prelims time in the 200 IM by more than four seconds to post a winning time of 1:49.04. Zheng continued the success in the 100 breaststroke in a winning record time of 54.41 seconds.
He also swam on two top relays, starting with the 200 medley relay,won in 1:35.78. Will Schweitering opened the event followed by Zheng then Zach Affeldt and Danny Lainsbury.
In the 200 free relay, the foursome of Schweitering, St. Clair, Lainsbury and Zheng finished second to qualify for state in 1:27.56.
The team placed fourth in the 400 free relay to close out the meet with St. Clair, Affeldt, McKee and Coleman in 3:21.09.
Schweitering was fifth in the 50 free in 22.41 and seventh in the 100 back in 55.62. Affeldt and Hiro McKee dropped over a half-second in the 100 fly to place fifth (53.22) and sixth (53.55).
Ben St. Clair landed on the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 100 free in 49.78.
In the 500 free, Andre Barajas was sixth in 4:56.15, a drop of 1.56 seconds from his previous best time. McKee was seventh in 5:00.18.
Connor Coleman was sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.16.
