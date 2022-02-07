St. Louis Park completed the Bloomington sweep by winning a pair of Metro West Conference girls basketball contests last week, beginning with an 81-55 victory at Jefferson Jan 31.
The Orioles returned home to top Kennedy 66-50 Feb. 3, completing the season series sweep over the Eagles to improve to 9-10 overall and 6-6 in conference play.
Park surpassed the 80-point mark for the third time this season, thanks to 26 points from senior guard Salem Maher as the Orioles led by 10 points at the break.
The first Monday game of the season was different for Maher, who said they prepared the same as any other contest but moved the intense practice to Saturday instead of the day before a game.
“Every game has to be a competition,” she said. “We always have high-intensity no matter what day it is Monday, Friday, Wednesday, whatever it is.”
A 43-27 run in the second half provided more breathing room on the scoreboard as the team played without Jordan McMahon’s services in the paint.
Orioles coach Arsenio Richardson said the win showcased defensive improvements against a Jefferson squad that is improving each time out on the floor.
“This is a big win for us, [Coach] Paul [Roach] has them playing really well,” Richardson said. “Their girls put in a lot of time and I’ve been uber impressed with them. It’s good we have this much depth in the conference.”
Juniors Shantel Harden and Kiya Hegdahl added 18 and 16 points, respectively, while senior guard Evelyn Schmitz finished with 11 points.
Jefferson countered with 20 points from Caroline Hemann, 16 points from Emma Felt and 11 points from Emily Roach.
The Orioles lost some close contests earlier in the season, which Maher said has helped build a resiliency amongst her teammates that will be useful down the final stretch of the regular season.
“The rest of the regular season we want to finish strong and finish on a streak going into sections to keep us going,” she said.
Richardson felt this was a better defensive effort, with Harden defending inside while everyone contributed by staying in front of the ball-handler.
“We’ve seen more girls get comfortable with varsity minutes this season,” Richardson said, pointing out the play by sophomore Maecee Alexander to grab rebounds and hit some big shots.
“It is part about getting comfortable with the minutes and the speed after playing ninth grade, then JV last year. So getting out here at varsity, if you are late on jumping to the ball they knock down shots. There aren’t a lot of B-team or C-team players, everyone can knock down shots so getting used to that is a challenge,” he said.
Park returned to full strength with McMahon roaming the paint on both ends of the floor in the Feb. 3 game. She finished with 10 points, including a pair of free throws. Harden guided the Orioles with 27 points and Maher added 14 points. Schmitz added 12 points and the team converted 12-of-16 free throws.
Before facing both Bloomington teams last week, Park dropped a pair of Metro West home games to Chanhassen and Chaska in three days.
Chanhassen picked up an 83-77 win Jan. 26 before reigning state-champion Chaska collected a 72-44 win to remain perfect in the conference on Jan. 28.
Park and Chan were tied at the break at 45 points before the Storm did enough to pull away in the second half with a 38-32 score for the six-point victory, thanks in part to 33 points from Nebraska-commit Callin Hake and 15 points from Madison Hicks.
Park countered double-digits from four players, including 21 points from Harden, 16 points from Maher, 15 points from Ruby Massie and 12 points from Hegdahl. McMahon and Schmitz contributed seven and six points, respectively.
“Against Chan we didn’t play much defense and we both tried to outscore the other and when you have the best player on the floor [Hake] that is what it is going to come down to,” Richardson said. “They hit free throws and made some plays.”
Chaska built a 41-21 lead by the break and increased that margin in the second half by limiting the Orioles to just 17 points. The game was close until the 9-minute mark. Harden and McMahon guided the home team with 18 and 15 points.
“Shantel played her heart out,” Richardson said.
The Hawks used 18 points from Minnesota-bound Mallory Heyer and 11 points each from Kennedy Sanders and Kendall Karrmann.
Maher said the key takeaway from the Chaska game was a focus on winning the little battles, creating a turnover here or there, finding the open shooter on the offensive end of the floor, or setting a perfect pick.
“Picking up on the small habits we’ve learned because those are the things that are going to carry over to games that are closer,” said Maher, who plans to continue to play basketball at Smith College in Northhampton, Massachusetts next season. “Chaska’s a great team but winning our battles will help us out.”
As a senior guard in a new program, Maher said the defensive communication and intensity have improved the most going into the fourth month of the season.
“The coaches and team are families now and I’m getting along well with everybody,” she said. “They are just really personable, even with their families I know them now and I’m getting to know everybody else.”
Richardson praised Maher for her senior leadership. “Coming in new, she didn’t come in shy. She came in talking to girls, first in line, being a leader and in class she’s a 4.0 student,” he said. “Everything she embodies is what we embrace and it helps some of the girls with their confidence because some of them have never played [varsity] but she’s played since seventh grade [at Richfield High School]. It’s been a blessing and had some games she didn’t shoot the ball well but she is so tough she bounces right back. Like at Chaska, she was 1-for-5 and was bummed but we talked about that was an elite team and we worked on a few things get her open.”
Standings
Park started 2022 with a 63-62 loss to Kennedy and found themselves 1-4 two weeks into the new year. Since then, the Orioles are 4-2, swapping two wins and two losses to sit at 9-10 overall and 6-6 in conference play, good for sixth place, one game behind fifth-place Waconia (7-5), and two games behind fourth-place Orono (8-4).
After visiting winless New Prague on Feb. 8, the Orioles host Orono on Feb. 11 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Feb. 15. Both games start at 7 p.m.
