Pair of second-half goals propel Park boys to win over Kennedy
Tied at 1-1 through halftime, reigning Metro West Conference champion St. Louis Park scored twice in the second half in a 3-1 win over last year’s runner-up Bloomington Kennedy.
The boys’ soccer game was filled with plenty of offense by both teams who knew what was on the line in the Orioles home opener.
Park junior Daniel Lainsbury converted his scoring chance in the 53rd minute for what ultimately was the game-winner. He slipped past a defender inside the penalty area before sending a low-hard shot inside the far post to break the tie.
Park maintained its composure throughout the second half, using ball possession to frustrate the Eagles before building up another attack on the visitors’ goal.
Park added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute as sophomore Amanuel Shetaye headed the ball off a corner kick into the ground, controlled it with his feet before turning and firing a blast into the upper 90.
Very proud is how sophomore captain and central midfielder Thomas Kniser summed up the final result after overcoming a slow opening half. “We came out strong in the second half after the team talked, got it together and proved we are a better team.”
Orioles coach Chato Alvarado said his team wasn’t the same team in the first half. “We were a little sluggish, didn’t connect our passes but we were better in the second half and built a little bit of momentum,” he said after a stinging 2-1 defeat at Chaska only two days earlier.
The Hawks scored early which set the tone for the first half while the Orioles made the necessary adjustments to defend better and create chances offensively. Park picked up the equalizer with 16 minutes left before Chaska converted a late penalty kick three minutes later for what proved to be the difference in the Metro West Conference match.
“It was a good second half and Chaska has a good team,” Alvarado said. “There was a lot of action on both ends.”
Kniser said the quick turnaround for Thursday’s game was tough, given the lack of live-games leading up to the intensity of the regular season.
“It’s tough to restart everything to get back into it so quickly but we did a good job adjusting,” Kniser said as the key adjustments were to possess the ball and stay calm with the ball. “We just have to play our game, the possession game and not get frantic and I think we showed it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.