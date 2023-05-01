Vela drives in four runs including two doubles and a triple
Postponements led to St. Louis Park baseball playing three games in as many days including a wild 16-12 win April 26 over Chaska at Athletic Park.
Vela drives in four runs including two doubles and a triple
Postponements led to St. Louis Park baseball playing three games in as many days including a wild 16-12 win April 26 over Chaska at Athletic Park.
The win came after losses at New Prague (11-0 on April 24) and at Edina (5-4 on April 25).
Andruw Vela drove in four runs on three extra-base hits to lead the Orioles including a two-run double in the first inning, a triple in the fourth and a double in the fifth.
Park opened an 11-6 lead with a five-run fourth inning with run-scoring hits from Ryan Moran, a double from Zach Helfmann, a triple from Vela and a single from Gieber Silva.
Vela started on the mound for Park before Josh Middleton earned the win in four relief innings. He allowed six runs on six hits and struck out four batters.
Park took a tough-luck loss at Edina on Tuesday as the Hornets rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 final score.
Edina’s Jackson Nevers blasted a three-run home run to end it after Helfmann’s solo home run in the first inning gave the Orioles the 1-0 lead.
Nevers tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the fifth inning before Park rallied for three runs in the sixth inning on a single from Alexander Hokenson and a fielder’s choice from Graham Sullivan to build a 4-2 lead.
Miles Marggraf allowed one run on six hits over five innings as the Park starting pitcher. He struck out four Edina batters before Danny Montanez took the loss allowing four runs on two hits over 1-1/3 innings.
New Prague limited Park to two hits in an 11-0 shutout win in five innings on Monday in a Metro West Conference contest.
Vela and Griffin Krone picked up the lone Park hits while Sullivan and Moran added walks.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.