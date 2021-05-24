St. Louis Park (11-8) marked two special events on the schedule last week including the #StrikeOutALS Night and senior night at Keller Field.
Sophomore pitcher Stefano Giovannelli earned the Orioles “Big Dawg” Award for his part in a 4-3 win over Rogers on May 19.
He shared the player-of-the-game honor with his mother Lynn Giovannelli, who threw out the first pitch. Diagnosed with ALS, Lynn was helped to the field by her three sons Marco, Luca and Stefano.
“It was such an unbelievable night and it really was bigger than baseball,” Orioles coach Brian Kelly said of the first-of-a-kind evening for the Orioles. “The support from the community to put together a night like this to honor the Giovanelli family was amazing. We had over 250 people at the field, which was the largest crowd.”
Stefano Giovanelli later told Kelly how nervous he was to take the ball to start the game after the pregame ceremony.
Giovanelli struck out four batters over five innings to earn the win. Kristopher Hokenson shutout Rogers over the final two innings giving up two hits, two walks, and struck out four batters.
Kelly acknowledged the effort it took from a number of people, including the Orioles Dugout Club. They were able to coordinate with the ALS Association Minnesota/North Dakota and the Minnesota Twins, which donated an autographed baseball and Kent Hrbek signed bat, while TC Bear entertained the crowd at Dakota Park. The Orioles hosted a chuck-a-ball contest to raise more donations, with throwers attempting to hit a target at home plate from the outfield for prizes.
As for the game, Rogers tried to capitalize on the emotions early by playing small ball with bunting and sacrifices.
Giovanelli got out of trouble in the first inning before settling into the game. “Rogers loaded the bases in the first inning but Stefano wiggled off the hook and we gave him some run support to work with.
“We really had to just flip a switch to get into more of a baseball mode because Rogers came out playing small ball in the first inning.”
Ranked 17th in the latest Class 3A coaches poll, Rogers tied the game twice, including a ground-rule double in the third inning at 1-1. They added a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning to make it 3-3 with a pair of singles.
Stanley Regguinti gave the Orioles the run support from the start, capitalizing on a lead-off double before Drew Boyum drove him with a single.
A two-run third inning featured Boyum driving in Regguinti for a third consecutive single to begin the inning. Ben Farley scored on an Ethan Schmitz fielder’s choice to take a 3-1 lead.
Park broke up the 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning as Farley earned a free trip to first base after being hit by the second pitch of the inning. He stole second base and moved up to third base on a wild pitch before Hokenson hit a sac fly deep enough to left field to allow Farley to score for what would be the game-winning run.
Kelly noticed the team turn the focus up during a 12-2 win over Robbinsdale Cooper May 18, which carried over to the last week of the regular season.
Rally past the Stars
Giovanelli pitched the seventh inning of a 12-5 win over Holy Angels in eight innings on May 17 to stop a three-game losing skid. The sophomore asked Kelly if he could start the #StrikeoutALS game. “I told him if it worked out, that would be awesome and it did,” Kelly said after a dramatic non-conference win in Richfield.
University of Michigan-bound infielder Joe Longo hit two key home runs in the sixth inning to give Holy Angels a 4-3 lead then again in the seventh inning to force an extra inning. Park responded in the seventh inning with two runs to take a brief lead, 5-4.
Park saved its big rally for the eighth inning scoring seven runs. With runners at first and second bases, Hokenson’s sac fly to left field allowed Regguinti and Farley to move up to third and second bases, respectively. Regguinti scored on the ensuing play to take a 6-5 lead. Schmitz drove in Farley and Boyum with a double to make it 8-5. Odens and Tait Myers each had RBI doubles with two outs to push the lead to 12-5.
Boyum was the starting pitcher going six strong innings. He gave up two earned runs on six hits without a walk and struck out eight batters. After Giovannelli’s one inning, Odens shut the door with one strikeout in the eighth inning to preserve the win.
Park completed the week with a 3-1 loss to neighbor Hopkins at Keller Field on senior night, May 21.
Regguinti scored the lone Orioles run in the fifth inning as Boyum was safe thanks to an error in the field by the Royals. Regguinti also stole a base and drew one of four walks by Park. Zach Helfman drew two of the walks. Giovanelli had one of three hits and also stole a base.
Schmitz started for the Orioles giving up three unearned runs on six hits over six innings. Odens didn’t allow a hit or run over the final three innings in relief.
“I was proud of the way they kept a potent offense down,” Kelly said. “[Hopkins] capitalized on a couple of mistakes but the defense played really well and it was a fun game to be a part of. We just couldn’t get a big break with two outs.”
The Section 6-4A tournament begins on Memorial day with Park sitting in fifth among eight teams as of May 23 in the QRF rating. They are 2-1 against section foes including wins over top-ranked Wayzata and sixth-ranked Robbinsdale Armstrong and a loss to third-ranked Hopkins. Park’s QRF rating of 102.9 ranks 27th best among the 62 Class 4A programs.
