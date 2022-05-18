Soccer, basketball standouts team with distance specialists to take relay, Jimmy Hager wins hurdles race
St. Louis Park track moved into the True Team portion of the season with the Section 6AAA meet at Mounds View High School May 10.
The girls placed seventh with 500 points, only four points behind St. Paul Central and three points behind St. Paul Highland Park for fifth and sixth places, respectively.
Mounds View used its home track advantage to score 993.5 points, 44.5 points were clear of runner-up Roseville and 11 more points clear of third-place Edina.
Mounds View and Roseville advanced to the state meet set for May 20 at Stillwater High School.
Sophomore Hannah Wilsey and senior Alma Beaton gave the Orioles two top-eight finishes in the 800-meter run. Wilsey was sixth in 2:23.24 and Beaton was 2:24.95.
Sophomore Jersey Miller was fifth in the 3,200 run in a season-best 11:52.50.
Park’s lone event win came in the 4x800 with Wilsey and Miller on the opening legs before senior Selam Maher with Beaton anchoring the relay. The relay is composed of two standout distance runners in Wilsey and Miller combined with Maher and Beaton who will play college basketball and soccer, respectively.
The foursome posted a winning time of 9:48.68, ahead of runner-up Edina’s time of 9:53.21.
Junior hurdler Zoe Gutz turned in personal bests finishing ninth in the 100 in 17.81 and 13th in the 300 in 53.45.
Park’s boys garnered eighth place with 520.5 points. Mounds View beat out Edina 1,016-969 points for first place.
The Orioles’ only event win came from junior Jimmy Hager in the 110 hurdles with a PR of 15.88.
Senior sprinter/jumper Seth Johnson placed third in the 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.78), both PR times to go along with a seventh in the long jump of 19-8 3/4.
Park junior thrower Henry Eaton was second in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, 2 1/4 and was sixth in the discus going 116 feet, both PRs
The Orioles 4x100 relay was second in 45.07.
The state True Team meet is set for Friday and Saturday, May 20-21 at Stillwater High School. Class AAA will compete Friday starting at 3:10 p.m. Class A will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by Class AA at 3:45 p.m.
