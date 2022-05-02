Park picks up wins over Chan, Jefferson, Orono before loss to BSM
Coming into the week on a 4-2 record, St. Louis Park had four games in six days, including a pair of themed games.
Strike Out ALS at Keller Field was set for Wednesday evening against Metro West Conference foe Chaska.
The Orioles host Rockford for Little League Day on Saturday, May 7, with an 11 a.m. first-pitch.
Park was at Jefferson on April 25 and at Metro West newcomer Waconia on April 29.
The Orioles had a four-game winning streak snapped by Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a 7-6 loss April 29.
Both teams bunched runs together, with Park scoring four times in the second inning before BSM responded with three runs to narrow to lead to 4-3.
Park added another run in the home-half of the fourth inning before BSM used a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead into the final two innings. Park added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, despite outhitting the SLP neighbors by a 12-3 margin.
Park picked up two hits from Stanley Regguinti, Graham Sullivan, Kristofer Hokenson, Zach Helfman and Andruw Vela. Hokenson drew two walks and Regguinti drove in two runs. Eight-of-nine batters in the lineup had a hit as Brady Walsh, Vela and Helfman collected a double each.
Park sent two of its top pitchers to the mound, starting with Hokenson, who will pitch for the University of Minnesota next season. He gave up one earned run on two hits over four innings. He struck out five batters and walked four.
Stefano Giovanelli took the loss in three innings of work. None of the four runs against were earned, as he allowed just one hit and one walk and struck out four on 83 pitches.
The four-game week began with a 5-4 win at Chanhassen on April 25 as Park scored three times in the top of the first inning. Giovannelli earned the win going 5 2/3 strong innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits. He walked four and struck out six batters before Brady Walsh struck out for Storm batters over the remaining 1 1/3 innings of relief work.
Six different Orioles stole a base as Ben Farley went 2-for-3. Sullivan drew a pair of walks.
Park added an 8-2 win over Jefferson in the April 26 home opener at Keller Field as the offense erupted.
Hokenson had a monster game at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Farley also had two hits and drove in one run. Regguinti drew two walks and scored twice. Sullivan also scored twice from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
Walsh went the distance on the mound needing 88 pitches to get through seven innings. He allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Park’s bats continued to heat up in an 11-6 win at Metro West newcomer Orono April 27.
This time the Orioles pounded out 13 hits led by Sullivan going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Vela and Farley each had doubles. Farley drove in a team-high three runs as five batters picked up at least two RBIs. Hokenson Helfman and Henry Odens each scored twice.
Danny Montanez earned the win going five innings. He allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven batters. Vela worked the final two innings, allowing three hits. He struck out two batters and needed 38 pitches to close out the game.
