Park senior Deontez Ross, right, drives past a Hopkins player while Evan Donesky, back, watches on during a 64-55 Section 6AAAA quarterfinal loss at Hopkins March 8. Ross finished with four points while Donesky added 11 points.
Bounces don’t fall for Park in tough finish to the season
Close losses kept St. Louis Park from realizing its true potential before falling to Hopkins 64-55 in the Section 6AAAA quarterfinals March 8.
“Everything was close,” coach David Breitenbucher said while explaining how his seventh-seed Orioles led another powerful Hopkins squad, ranked second in the section, by one point with nine minutes to go before losing by nine points. “It’s the same thing that happened all year. We were there but just couldn’t get over the top.”
The senior trio of Will Dvorak, Evan Donesky and Brady Walsh paced Park with 14, 11 and nine points, respectively. Junior Stefano Giovannelli added seven points while seniors Blake Anderson and Deontez Ross contributed five and four points, respectively.
“I was really proud of the way our guys competed,” Breitenbucher said. “I felt we had a shot and it was fun to see the guys compete.”
The plan was to force Hopkins to make shots from the perimeter, taking away their ability to penetrate the lane. “They’ve been scoring the 80s so I was happy with the defensive effort but we missed a couple of box-outs and they made a couple of put-backs.”
He also felt the Orioles’ offense pushed the transition game better in the second half (37-34) as they trailed 27-21 at the break.
Park wraps up the season with one win over the final nine games. All but one loss came by single digits including three-point home losses to Chanhassen then Chaska.
“We believed we could beat anyone in the conference,” Breitenbucher said. “We left a lot of conference games on the table – Waconia beat us in OT, Chaska and Benilde got us twice.”
Sandwiched between Chan and Chaska was a 79-74 victory over Edina (15-13) on Feb. 26 featuring Dvorak and Giovanelli with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Walsh and Donesky each added 14 points. Edina countered with 27 points from Brady Helgren and 23 points from Gabe Jobe.
“This group just did not show any intimidation or fear. It didn’t surprise me to be in so many games,” Breitenbucher said as Giovannelli and 6-foot-3 classmate Antonio Speed will be two returners to serve as a solid foundation for next season. “You wish you could go back and play those games again because it leaves you feeling disappointed because I felt we should’ve finished higher. I love my basketball players and enjoyed it more than I have in a while. It would’ve been nice to get a few more conference wins to avoid Hopkins.”
