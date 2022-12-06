Krone, Amelse, Dahlin, Middleton return under new coach Tyler Brodersen
St. Louis Park boys hockey will look for a new start this season with some familiar faces on the ice and behind the bench.
St. Louis Park boys hockey will look for a new start this season with some familiar faces on the ice and behind the bench.
Despite a chaotic season including an in-season coaching change, Park rallied to finish last season with a respectable 11-14-1 record.
Now under the direction of coach and program alumni Tyler Brodersen, who teaches in the district, the Orioles have a stability across the program with leading scorer Griffin Krone, a junior, back after tallying 19 points in 24 games along with classmate Josh Middleton in goal.
“Last year was a hectic year for our program and we’re excited about the fresh start in front of us,” Brodersen said. “A new coaching staff takes over a group that returns almost our entire D core from last year’s team as well as a goaltender that is one of the best in the state. Add to that a young scoring punch that we think can make big strides and you have a team that we believe can surprise people this season.”
In 22 games last season he posted a 3.42 goals against average and an 0.891 saves percentage.
Senior captains include defenseman Mason Amelse and forward Teddy Dahlin.
Amelse added nine goals and eight assists from the blue line while Dahlin provide a big offensive spark for the club finishing with 11 points in 26 games.
Also back is junior forward Sam Fuller who had 12 points in 26 games and senior defenseman Cole Taylor who led the team with 14 assists in 26 games.
A sophomore trio including forwards Max Rider and Trey Janssen and defenseman Jack Betzer will look to make an impact on the lineup.
Brodersen said the varsity program added some players from a Bantam AA team that was ranked among the top 10 in the state all last season. “We’re really excited about the direction that this group is headed right now.”
After giving a goal 90 seconds into the home and season opener against Chaska on Dec. 1, Park tied it up on a shot from Cole Taylor with Griffin Krone taking the credit for the assist.
Despite an 11-3 shots edge in favor of Chaska, neither side scored in the second period before the Hawks broke the game open with five goals in a span of just under 10 minutes off the clock. Chaska’s Ty Broten scored twice 1:23 apart, despite Park holding a 14-7 shots edge.
Park opens the season with three home games including Dec. 9 against Waconia before Hopkins visits the rec center on Dec. 13. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.
The Orioles will stay home during winter break to play in the Premier Holiday Classic at the rec center Dec. 27-29. Park faces Champlin Park at noon on Dec. 27, Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 2:30 on Dec. 28 and Chanhassen on Dec. 29.
