Park scores 22 times in four games to begin 2020 strong
Thursday’s 4-2 win at Holy Angels was a big moment for a St. Louis Park boys hockey team full of big wins during a stretch of four games in eight days.
The Orioles (9-6-0) used two goals from senior Avery Pittman and junior McCabe Dvorak, while senior goaltender William Pinney made a season-high 39 saves during the comeback win.
Pinney sports a 2.90 goals-against average and .901 saves percentage.
Park coach Andy Sakrison said the team came out flat, which wasn’t unexpected given the busy stretch for the team.
Knowing they would need a big game from Pinney in goal, they received it and then some. “Can’t say enough about our goalie Will to keep us in the game, like he’s done all year,” Sakrison said.
Pittman’s 28 points lead the team through 15 games with 14 goals. He’s collected a point in 12 games, including seven points (five goals) over the last three games, all wins for Park.
Regroup for a win
Stars forward Carter Hermanson scored the only goal of the opening period, coming just 1:27 into the contest played at Richfield Ice Arena.
The Orioles appeared a step behind Holy Angels, which maintained an 18-8 shot edge. The goal came during a stretch of key turnovers by the Orioles in their defensive zone.
“I thought our guys did a wonderful job of being a resilient group,” Sakrison said. “Which is what we found out up in Roseau coming back from two, two-goal deficits so we know the heart and courage is there to dial things to get back in it.”
Park’s McCabe Dvorak tied the game with 1:50 to go in the second period on a shot through traffic close to the Stars goal.
Pittman sent the visitors into the dressing room with a 2-1 lead after jumping a pass and quickly transitioning through traffic for one last scoring chance. He made the most of the play, tucking the puck between the leg pads of the Holy Angels goaltender just before the buzzer sounded. Officially, the time recorded in the scorebook was 17:00, meaning less than one second was left as the puck crossed the line.
“That was a big momentum shift to get that goal,” Sakrison said.
Holy Angels tied the game nearly five minutes into the third period as Sam Schaffer faked his way through a wrap-around goal from behind the net. He scored on a wrap-around to the near side as Pinney already moved to the other post, anticipating the play.
Only 16 seconds after drawing a penalty, Dvorak scored what would be the game-winner at the 9:36 mark of the period, set up by Sam Berry.
Pittman wrapped up the win with a hard-fought empty-net goal with 34 seconds left to make it 4-2.
Building confidence
The Orioles went 2-1 during the post-Christmas Roseau Holiday Classic picking up wins over Minot (North Dakota) 6-1 Dec. 26, and Lake of the Woods 6-0, Dec. 28. Sandwiched between was an 8-5 loss to Rosseau on Dec. 27.
Park took visiting Eastview to overtime in a 4-3 loss in the return to the rec center ice sheet Jan. 2.
Since then, the Orioles outscored Mankato East, Chaska and Holy Angels 19-8, including 15 goals in two games.
Two nights before the game against the Stars, Jan. 4, Park handed Chaska an 8-3 defeat at the rec center, thanks to a fast start. The Orioles used goals from James Sorenson, Jacob Sorenson and Pittman over the opening 7:03 of the game to set the tone for what was to come.
“Games prior we had chances but the pucks weren’t going in and for whatever reason, against Chaska, we popped three [goals] in early and that helps. We had some depth scoring, too,” Sakrison said.
Pittman and Jacob Young set up Wandmacher’s second-period goal to make it 4-1. Sorenson provided another quick goal to begin the third period, 1:04 in to push the advantage to 5-2. Dvorak added two goals in the period at 5:12 and an empty-net goal at 14:42 to make it 8-3.
Park used a three-goal second period to help spark the team past Mankato East 7-3 on Jan. 4.
Pittman scored twice including a power-play goal 12:05 into the game and then with three seconds to play in the second period to make it a 5-2 lead for the visiting Orioles.
Dvorak completed his hat trick coming 12 minutes into the third period push ahead 6-3 with an assist to Sorenson. Robert Doss made it 7-3 with a late power-play goal. Drew Boyum and Kristofer Hokenson were credited with assists on the play.
The overtime loss to Eastview included a pair of goals from Stanley Regguinti and Boyum less than two minutes apart, midway through the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Wandmacher set up Regguinti while Berry assisted on Boyum’s goal.
Both Wandmacher and Berry set up Dvorak’s power-play goal at 9:41 of the third period to push the Orioles ahead 3-2.
Eastview’s Josh Eernisse scored twice, including overtime for the big non-conference win.
After hosting Hopkins on Tuesday, after this edition went to press, the Orioles begin a five-game road trip starting Thursday against Chanhassen at the Victoria Recreation Center. Followed by consecutive games at the Bloomington Ice Garden, one week apart, Jan. 23 against Kennedy and Jan. 30 against Jefferson. Both games start at 7 p.m. Park visits Chaska on Feb. 1 (2 p.m. puck drop from Chaska Community Center) and then is at Apple Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.