Park boys hockey returned to .500 following a 4-1 win at Orono Dec. 18 in what is now billed as a Metro West Conference contest.
The Orioles power play was the story of the game as they went 4-for-6, scoring twice in the first and again the second period.
Junior defenseman Cole Taylor assisted on three of the goals, including the opener by junior Mason Amelse, followed 92 seconds later by Sam Fuller.
Ben Olson set up senior Ben Farley who made it 3-0, 6:44 into the second period and Phillip Hirte made it 4-0 eight minutes later with assists from Taylor (giving him five assists on the season) and Michael Hoikka.
Park peppered Orono’s Brock Peyton with 44 shots including 17 and 18 shots in the first and second periods before the Spartans held a 16-9 edge in the third period.
Amelse picked up his first point of the season in a 6-1 win over Kennedy on Dec. 14.
Park began the week with the win over Kennedy on the outdoor rink at the rec center. The Orioles outshot Kennedy 12-5 in the first period and carried that success through the rest of the contest.
Park will hit the road for the 2021 Roseau Varsity Holiday Hockey Classic Dec. 28-30 at Memorial Arena and open play against the hosts with a 7 p.m. start on Dec. 28. Park faces Minot (North Dakota) 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and will close it out against Mahtomedi at 10 a.m. Dec. 30. All games are available to stream on MNHockey.TV.
