Park is 2-1 after pair of focused wins to start the season
Schedules finally worked out for St. Louis Park boys basketball coach Dave Breitenbucher to see how the team would react with early morning practices instead of after school and late-night practices.
“It’s actually something I wanted to try for a long time, and now the high school starts later and I work in the middle school, this works out with my schedule and our assistant coaches,” Breitenbucher said. At first, the thought of a 6:30 a.m. practice for high schoolers was met with some skepticism by the players. “It was a hard adjustment to start but players are getting into it now. It gives them more time to get homework done or stay late in class after school,” he said, noting that senior Stefano Giovanelli appreciated the move. “He came up to me saying how much he loved the schedule. I guess it depends on if you are a morning or night person but I found myself much more into a routine.”
After starting at 6:30 a.m. the team finishes up in time to make it to the class which starts at 8:20 a.m. They might meet for film sessions at 1:45 p.m. at the end of the day.
Big start
Park opened the season with a pair of road wins – 65-57 at Holy Family Dec. 4 and 68-58 at Washburn Dec. 9 – before losing 54-40 against Robbinsdale Armstrong in a game at Hiawatha Collegiate High School Dec. 11.
Senior 6-foot-3 forward Evan Donesky is averaging more than 12 points and five rebounds per game. But what impresses Breitenbucher the most is Donesky’s ability to disrupt on the defensive end of the floor with his deceptive wingspan. He leads the team with seven steals, averaging 3.5 steals per game and had four steals against Amstrong. Donesky was the only Oriole in double digits with 11 points and three rebounds.
Giovanelli led the team with eight rebounds and six points while Blake Anderson had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brady Walsh had five rebounds, four points, two steals and blocked two shots.
Breitenbucher said the loss to Armstrong was more on the Orioles not playing up to their previous level. “Our passing was crisp but give Armstrong credit for playing better defense. We just didn’t shoot the ball well and had too many turnovers. The first two games we were able to score in transition and convert turnovers into points.”
“It’s so hard to see where you are going after three games because we are focusing on the fundamentals but I liked the first two games,” Breitenbucher said. “I thought we played hard and of course it would be a little ugly early in the season but they’re playing smart and are further ahead than some past teams. This group has a high basketball IQ. They do the little things right like switching on defense and avoiding mismatches.”
Park opened the season with the win at Holy Family Dec. 4 behind 30.8 percent shooting from the field (21-68) and was 18-29 from the free-throw line. The Orioles pulled in 45 rebounds while the defense forced 13 steals and blocked two shots.
Senior guard Will Dvorak and Donesky each had 13 points and three steals. Donesky had eight rebounds and four assists while Dvorak had five rebounds and assists. Anderson finished with 12 points with seven rebounds.
The Orioles had five players in double digits in the win over Washburn led by Giovanelli who had 17 points, Walsh added 15 points, Donesky added 13 points, Dvorak had 12 points and Anderson had 11 points.
Breitenbucher appreciates the group of players he has on the team this season. “The kids seem to genuinely like each other,” he said. “It’s the same group now who have been working together for a while and now they are all seniors. Some of the stuff is showing up on the court now. There is no selfishness, no one looking out for their points which makes my job easy.”
Walsh was one player on defense Breitenbucher pointed out for his infectious energy. “He brings out so much energy from everybody. He missed one practice because he was not feeling well but it just wasn’t the same energy without him.”
The Orioles will play at Hastings High School’s winter break tournament, opening against the hosts at 7 p.m. Hastings Dec. 29 and again Dec. 30 against an opponent to be determined.
Remaining schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 21 vs. Minnehaha Academy 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 at Hastings (Raiders Tournament)
Dec. 30 at Hastings Tournament (TBD)
Jan. 4 vs. Kennedy
Jan. 7 at New Prague
Jan. 11 vs. Orono
Jan. 14 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Jan. 18 at Waconia
Jan. 20 vs. Cooper
Jan. 25 at Chanhassen
Jan. 28 at Chaska
Jan. 31 vs. Jefferson
Feb. 3 at Kennedy
Feb. 8 vs. New Prague
Feb. 11 at Orono
Feb. 15 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Feb. 18 vs. Waconia
Feb. 22 at Cooper
Feb. 26 vs. Edina noon
March 1 vs. Chaska
March 4 at Jefferson
