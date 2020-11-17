 Area seniors signed National Letters of Intent during the early signing period Nov. 11.

Kendall Coley

Kendall Coley, basketball, Nebraska

St. Louis Park had five seniors put pen-to-paper, including a multi-state champion swimmer, three key contributors to the 2019 run to the state volleyball tournament, two key basketball contributors and the leading scorer in girls hockey, and key member of the standout cross country program.

Hayden Zheng

Hayden Zheng, swimming, Stanford

Kendall Coley and Raegan Alexander will play basketball in college after standout prep careers on the hardwood, in addition to volleyball. 

Erin Brosseau

Erin Brosseau, hockey, Syracuse

Coley, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, will join the University of Nebraska while Alexander will join Minnesota State University, Moorhead.

Hannah Howell

Hannah Howell, volleyball, North Carolina A&T

Coley told hailvarsity.com in an article from April that her decision was between two schools. Ultimately, she felt Lincoln, Nebraska was the right place for her.

She was rated the No. 32 overall prospects in the 2021 class and the second-ranked wing player in the country.

Raegan Alexander

Raegan Alexander, basketball, Moorhead State

Coley’s older sister Chase was a two-year starting forward at Cornhuskers’ rival Iowa.

Coley’s best friend since preschool, Eagan’s Kennedi Orr, is also heading to Nebraska to play volleyball, and having such a familiar face to go through college with was appealing to Coley over programs like Washington or Minnesota. Orr played with the U.S. youth national team, earning the 2019 Gatorade Minnesota Volleyball Player of the Year, and committed to Nebraska more than two years ago.

Alexander, a 6-foot forward, is an Orioles team MVP and All-Metro West Conference honoree who surpassed the 1,000-point milestone last season. She played AAU basketball with Minnesota Stars for five years and won a state title. MSUM coach Marla Nelson said about Alexander: “Raegan is a dynamic post player that can do it all. She can rebound the ball and take it the length of the floor. She can shoot the 3, put it on the floor, and score from both blocks. She fits our mold of athletic post players and her game will only continue to improve as she gets stronger.” 

Alexander joins Lakeville North guard Lizzie Berkvam, Plainview-Elgin-Millville guard Macy Holtz, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa forward Allisa Knight, and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin guard Natalie Jens as the 2021 incoming class. 

Hannah Howell signed to play volleyball at North Carolina A&T. She announced her verbal commitment in early August and made it official with a signing ceremony at home Nov. 11.

Hayden Zheng will swim at Stanford University. The Minnesota state 100 breaststroke record-holder was verbally committed in August. Zheng is a five-time Class AA state champion, two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American going undefeated in the 100 breaststroke and won the 200 IM the past two years. He set the 100 breaststroke state record in 53.86 in 2019 and his best times are quick enough to score in the A-final of both the 100 and 200 breaststroke at the 2020 Pac-12 Championship.

Erin Brousseau is another multi-sport student-athlete for the Orioles where she excelled on the hockey rink with the Hopkins/Park cooperative team. She plans to continue playing hockey at Syracuse University. 

Brousseau had a team-high 15 goals and four assists over 25 games last winter.

