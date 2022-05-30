Park keeps the pressure on as attention turns from Metro West schedule to double-elimination playoff
St. Louis Park baseball enters section play riding a string of victories, winning the last 9-of-10 games to boast a 14-6 regular-season record.
The Orioles went 10-5 to finish third in the Metro West, including completing the season sweep of Orono with a 10-6 win May 18. They added a 5-4 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in eight innings May 20 to avenge a 7-6 loss back on April 29.
After advancing to the section final last year with only two seniors in the everyday lineup, this year’s roster came in with plenty of experience to lean on.
“Getting that section runner-up showed us what we are capable of this year,” junior Stefano Giovanelli said as the program has had three section finals over the last five years. “It also shined a light on us too and gave us more attention which isn’t something we are used to at Park, usually we are the little brother or underdog.
“We’re happy to come out, play the best we can and show why we belong there.”
Park wrapped up the regular season with an 8-3 win over Chisago Lakes May 23. The finale featured a five-run opening inning, which included a home run by Ben Farley, a double by Zach Helfman and a triple by Graham Sullivan before Henry Odens added a single.
Kristofer Hokenson added a home run in the second inning to show the Orioles are ready to make another deep run in sections.
Giovanelli allowed one hit and one run over three innings for the win before Danny Montanez, Odens and Brady Walsh worked in relief.
The road win at BSM featured Hokenson striking out 14 batters over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed just two hits and one earned run.
At the plate, Hokenson drove in Odens with an RBI single to right field with one out in the top of the eighth inning as the game went to extra innings tied 3-3. A walk followed by singles from Farley and Stanley Regguinti set up Hokenson’s hit. Giovanelli made it 5-3 with a sac fly to right field to bring in Farley.
BSM’s Ryan Doll drove in Ben Farley with a two-out single to left field to narrow the Orioles’ lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning before Giovanelli got Seth Lawrence to strike out to end the game with the tying run on third base.
Orono opened a 4-0 lead on the Orioles in the third inning of their May 18 Metro West Conference game. Park rallied for a five-run bottom of the fourth inning and never looked back behind six strong innings of work by Andrew Vela who allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Giovanelli went 1-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs, scored three times and stole two bases. Hokenson drew three walks, scored twice and stole two bases.
Brady Walsh drove in Teddy Dahlin and Jacob Favour with a two-out double in the fourth inning to take a 5-4 lead.
The lone blemish over the last two weeks was a 6-5 loss to Waconia May 17.
The conference newcomer built a 4-0 lead going into the fourth inning as Park scratched across two runs in the inning on sac flies from Giovanelli and Walsh to cut the gap in half.
Waconia added two runs in the top of the sixth inning to lead 6-2 before the home team rallied for three runs to make it a one-run game.
Helfman made Waconia pay for a fielding error by coming around to score on a Sullivan single. Regguinti brought in Giovanelli and Sullivan with a two-out double to center field to pull the home team within a run.
Giovanelli went the distance on the Strike Out ALS Night back on May 3 as Chaska used a four-run seventh inning to spoil his start in a 5-2 loss.
Giovanelli, whose mother Lynn Giovanelli has ALS and threw out the opening pitch, scattered six hits and struck out seven Hawks. Four of the five runs were earned as he threw 72 of 103 pitches for strikes on a night where, “it was more than a game that night so it was easy to shrug off, just being able to hang out with the community that night,” Giovanelli said.
Section 6AAAA
According to the QRF Rating, Park is second behind Hopkins (16-3) in Section 6AAAA which is the highest-ranked team in Class 4A (175.2). Park is 17th (134.1), Southwest is 20th (127.6), Edina is 23rd (121.7), Wayzata is 31st (111.9), South is 42nd (86.2), Armstrong is 43rd (86.0) and Washburn is 49th (80.6).
First round of double elimination played May 27
No. 7 South at No. 2 Park
No. 6 Armstrong at No. 3 Southwest
No. 8 Washburn at No. 1 Hopkins
No. 5 Wayzata at No. 4 Edina
Second round was May 28
