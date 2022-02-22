St. Louis Park gymnasts pose for a team photo during the Section 6AA meet. Orioles (from left) are Ryan Rasmussen, Rosario Montero-Ward, Lucy Moot, Sophia Earle, Anna Williams, Gabby Diaz-Dorholt and Giulia Roffoli.
Sophia Earle finishes eighth in section all-around
St. Louis Park gymnastics ended the season with a fifth-place finish at the Section 6AA meet at Hopkins High School.
The Orioles scored 124.5 points while Wayzata won the team title with 147.85, followed by Hopkins (146.225) and Edina (134.025) among the 11-team field.
Junior captain Sophia Earle placed eighth in the all-around with a personal and season-best score of 32.35, while senior Gabriella Diaz-Dorholt placed 10th on the balance beam (8.35).
Coach Dawn Thielen said Diaz-Dorholt’s consistency helped set the tone for the team on the beam. “Gabby has always been a consistent gymnast throughout the season. We can always count on her to lead off the beam rotation, stick her routine and bring good scores every meet.”
On the floor exercise, freshman Anna Williams scored an 8.4 and senior captain Ryan Rasmussen had an 8.25 to help the team score a season-high in the event. Eighth-grader Lucy Moos came through with a season-high 7.475 on the beam and senior Rosario Montero-Ward scored a season-best 7.7 on the vault.
Thielen said the team stayed determined and continued to work hard despite picking up injuries throughout the season, in addition to half of the coaches and gymnasts missing time midseason due to COVID.
In addition to the section meet, Park won three conference duals against Waconia (125.375), Jefferson (125.6) and Minneapolis South (126.2) and scored a season-best 127.9 in a loss to Chaska-Chanhassen.
Diaz-Dorholt was second in the all-around (31.425) against Bloomington. Jordan Dolinar was fourth in the all-around (31.525) against Chaska/Chan with third-place scores on the bars (7.575) and beam (8.250).
Mireia Finkel Farrell won the all-around (29.250) in the season-opening JV Interstellar Invite Dec. 4. Her 8.200 on the vault was the top score and she posted the top JV scores on the floor (8.000) and vault (8.200) against Bloomington Jan. 11.
Earle had four top-four finishes in the all-around including the top score against Bloomington 31.825. She was third against Chaska/Chan (31.650) and New Prague (31.400).
An invitational highlight came at the MGGOA Classic at Park Center High School Jan. 8 as the team placed second.
