Fandel Thompson collects six points to lead the way
St. Louis Park girls lacrosse opened the second season under coach Kate Pearson with an emphatic 16-4 win on April 18 against St. Paul Central.
Freshman Gretchen Fandel Thompson paced the team with four goals and two assists while sophomores Ailish Fitzpatrick and Kate Grimm each had three goals and two assists.
Junior Meg Ridgway scored four times and freshman Riley Ridgway had one goal and one assist.
The Orioles had 33 ground balls with Fandel Thompson collecting a team-high six balls while Fitzpatrick had five. Freshman goalie Amelia Beach made six saves for the win.
Captains include senior defender Shaydi Falcon and junior defender Rylie Unangst and junior attack Margaux Pollock and junior midfield Meg Ridgway.
Junior Lilly Fandel-Thompson is committed to play at St. Benedict’s and Falcon plans to play at Hamline University.
Ryan Rasmussen and Gretchen Fandel-Thompson were named to the All-Section team and four players (out of 50 in the state) were named to the All-Academic team for compiling a 4.0 grade point average as part of the varsity team. The team received a team academic award for a combined GPA above 3.8.
Coming off an 8-6 record in 2022, Pearson anticipates the team maintaining a winning record with a majority of the roster back even though the competition will be tough.
“Last year was the first year with a new head coach and coaching staff and we were able to really bring the team together for their first winning season since 2014. We ended on an extremely high and positive note and have continued that excitement into the offseason and now the beginning of the 2023 season. We expect our team to be competitive and maintain a work hard play hard mentality,” Pearson said.
When asked about what makes this group unique from her previous coaching opportunities (2014-17 at Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and 2018-21 Denver South High School, Colorado), Pearson is proud of the captains and how they led the team in the offseason. “They make it a desirable group to be a part of this. They are inclusive of anyone who is interested in playing and creating a positive and fun environment for new players.”
She describes this group as the most inclusive and passionate group about lacrosse, “which makes it enjoyable for not only the new and returning players, but the coaches and families as well.”
Pearson noted the support from the greater community to help grow the program at the youth level as well. “The families have been undeniably supportive and have put in an immense amount of work to get this program to where it is. The among of support from them and the community is unrivaled and I am very lucky to be part of this team.”
