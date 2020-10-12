Park’s five scorers place among top 10 in standings
St. Louis Park regained its spot at the top of the team standings at the Metro West Conference Championships Oct. 8 at Gale Woods Farms.
The Orioles scored 30 points with its five point-scorers among the top 10 runners led by freshman Jersey Miller and junior Fredonia Zeigle finishing second and third overall.
The teammates finished less than a second apart as Chanhassen junior Isabella Roemer won the meet in 18:50.24. Miller finished at 19:26.90 and Zeigle finished at 19:27.62.
Orioles continued with junior Kate Holden seventh in 20:31.62, eighth-graders Nora Lindeman was eighth in 21:02.25 and Anna Healey was 10th in 21:06.31.
Following Roemer, the 2019 conference champion senior Meghan Pierson was fifth in 19:59.68 and freshman Gabrielle Bjugan was ninth in 21:06.31.
Miller was runner-up to Jefferson’s Megan Lee at the 2019 race at Hyland Greens Golf Course in Bloomington. Zeigle was fifth overall.
This year, the Orioles finished 16 points ahead of Chanhassen and 24 points ahead of third-place Jefferson, Chaska was fourth with 122 points, Kennedy was fifth with 136 points and Benilde-St. Margaret’s was sixth with 159 points.
Boys
The boys race was even closer at the top with Chanhassen holding off runner-up Jefferson by five points. Chaska placed third with 70 points, BSM placed fourth with 104 points, Park placed fifth with 113 points, Kennedy placed sixth with 175 points and Cooper was seventh with 184 points.
Park senior Maxwell Gohman was 11th overall in 17:43.02, sophomore Denly Lindeman was 21st in 18:21.84, freshman Griffin Krone was 22nd in 18:30.34, seniors Jackson Thoe was 31st in 18:49.90 and Tait Myers was 32nd in 18:51.22.
BSM was led by senior Sam Ryan with a 13th place time of 18:05.82, junior Emerson Foley was 15th in 18:05.82, eighth-grader Mason Rokala was 17th in 18:09.61 and sophomore Ike Stelzer was 24th in 18:35.23.
Times were generally slower than the previous week at the same course for the conference jamboree.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.