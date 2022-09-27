St. Louis Park cross country competed at the Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course Sept. 23 where the girls placed 27th out of 51 teams and the boys were 30th out of 52 teams.
Junior Jersey Miller paced the Orioles with a 36th place finish in 20 minutes, 53.4, while sophomore Anna Healey was 59th in 21:23.2, junior Ruby Massie was 187th in 22:55.6, seventh-grader Tess Carpenter was 212th in 23:20.2, sophomore Ellie Minnick was 218th in 23:22.3, senior Katie Nelson was 224th in 23:25.6, freshman Kaylee Crump was 231st in 23:31.1 in the field of 454 runners.
Brainerd beat out Perham for the girls maroon division title by 34 points while Metro West Conference perennial powerhouse Chaska tied Urbandale (Iowa) for fifth place.
Park was 23 points out of 22nd place.
In the maroon division boys race, Perham was the top Minnesota team finishing third with 143 points after LSW Lee’s Summit West (Missouri) beat out Notre Dame (Green Bay, Wisconsin) by seven points for the team title.
Park and Fairmont each collected 760 points and were 34 points behind 26th-place Eau Claire North (Wisconsin).
Chaska junior Nolan Sutter won the meet in 16:20.7, ahead of Perham sophomore Bjorn Anderson.
Park sophomore Paxon Myers was 58th overall in 18:07.7 to post the top time while senior Denly Lindeman was 103th in 18:32, sophomore Casey Howard was 160th in 19:07, freshmen Grant Haggerty and Jacob Skelly were 253rd in 19:48.3 and 257th in 19:49.8 and sophomore William Carpenter was 266th in 19:52.7. Juniors Johnathan Erdmann and Hayden Long were 313th in 20:18.4 and 316th in 20:19.2, respectively. Junior Vince Cormier was 344th in 20:45.3 and sophomore Tom Halverson was 345th in 20:47.6.
The Orioles return to racing at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista Tuesday, Oct. 4 for the Victoria Lions Invitational at 4 p.m.
The busy final month of the regular season continues Oct. 11 and with the Metro West Conference Championships at Hyland Greens Oct. 18, before returning to Gale Woods for the section meet Oct. 26.
