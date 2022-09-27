St. Louis Park cross country competed at the Griak Invite at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course Sept. 23 where the girls placed 27th out of 51 teams and the boys were 30th out of 52 teams.

Junior Jersey Miller paced the Orioles with a 36th place finish in 20 minutes, 53.4, while sophomore Anna Healey was 59th in 21:23.2, junior Ruby Massie was 187th in 22:55.6, seventh-grader Tess Carpenter was 212th in 23:20.2, sophomore Ellie Minnick was 218th in 23:22.3, senior Katie Nelson was 224th in 23:25.6, freshman Kaylee Crump was 231st in 23:31.1 in the field of 454 runners.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments