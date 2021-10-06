Park is 2-0 at the top of Suburban Red Sub-District standings
Park football improved to 4-1 after a 22-21 win over Orono Oct. 1.
The soggy win helped boost the Orioles to the top of the standings in the four-team Suburban Red Sub-District ahead of Friday’s game against Holy Angels to determine the district standings.
Orioles’ senior quarterback Will Dvorak found Stanley Regguinti on a 50-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter as kicker Nick Kent made the extra point to break up the 21-21 game after the touchdown.
Park led 12-7 at halftime, then 15-7 going into the final quarter as Kent converted a 30-yard field goal for the lone points of the third quarter.
Orono quarterback Charlie Kraus threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 21-15 lead.
Park running back Deontez Ross, Jr. opened the scoring on an 8-yard touchdown as he ran for 75 yards on 18 carries.
Dvorak completed 10-13 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 67 yards on six carries.
Regguinti caught two passes for 55 yards and Stefano Giovannelli caught three passes for 51 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown just before halftime.
The Park defense was anchored by Zach Helfmann with 13 tackles, Christian Arteaga added nine tackles. Darryl Kemp III and Henry Bendickson each had six tackles. Mason Amelse had the lone fumble recovery and Jimmy Hager picked up the only sack.
Park travels to Richfield for the Friday, Oct. 8 game at Holy Angels to finish the sub-district standings.
Holy Angels 35, BSM 3
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is still searching for its first win on the season after a 35-3 loss to Holy Angels on Oct. 1.
Stars standout running back Emmett Johnson ran for 222 yards and four touchdowns including twice in the opening quarter. He also had five tackles as a defensive back for the Stars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.