Playing in their first state baseball tournament since 1952, the St. Louis Park Orioles faithful turned out at CHS Field in St. Paul to show their Park pride as the team opened against Maple Grove in the June 14 Class AAAA quarterfinal.

Park senior Kristofer Hokenson worked five innings against Maple Grove in the 5-2 quarterfinal loss on June 14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Mr. Baseball finalist went 1-for-3, driving in one run at the plate.

Maple Grove won 5-2, relegating the Orioles to the consolation bracket, where they faced 2021 state finalist Park of Cottage Grove at Parade Stadium the morning of June 15, losing 10-0 in five innings to end the season not how they wanted.

Park’s Stanley Regguinti, left, scores on a double from Kristofer Hokenson during the first inning against Maple Grove at CHS Field in St. Paul on June 14.

Park coach Brian Kelly said it was really cool to be able to experience the state tournament and everything around it, especially as the first Park team to qualify for state in 70 years. 

Losing out in two games was disappointing for Kelly, but knowing they were one of eight teams playing for a big-school class state title was a major accomplishment.

During the team exit interviews with the coaches, Kelly took Mr. Baseball’s finalist and future Gophers pitcher Kristofer Hokenson’s message to heart: “It’s hard to be bummed out when we accomplished so much.”

Park catcher Zach Helfmann, left, throws the ball to first base during the Class AAAA state quarterfinal against Maple Grove, played June 14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The Crimson won the game 5-2. 

Kelly added: “Playing at CHS Field wasn’t like another game like we tried to plan for,”  as it was 97 degrees and windy with a 1 p.m. weekday start. “When we get back there in the future, hopefully not another 70 years, we will know better how to prepare. It is a lot different.”

Park’s Ben Farley, right, scores in the fifth inning on a Stanley Regguiniti single to left field to make it 5-2 against Maple Grove.

Kelly said the crowd at CHS Field was impressive and showed how much the community was behind the team from all levels of youth baseball in Park, from Little League and the traveling programs. 

Quarterfinal  

A quick start at the plate saw Stanley Regguinti score from first base on a Kristofer Hokenson double down the left-field line to take an early 1-0 lead.

Regguinti was hit by a pitch to reach first base.

Stefano Giovannelli worked the count for an eight-pitch walk to give the Orioles two base runners before Zach Helfmann and Graham Sullivan struck out swinging to end the inning.

Hokenson struck out two Crimson batters to work through the 20-pitch bottom half of the first inning.

Andruw Vela’s one-out single in the second inning and a Ben Farley walk gave the Orioles two more runners on the basepaths, but they couldn’t cross home plate.

Instead, the Crimson jumped ahead with a 2-run, second inning thanks to designated hitter Mason South lacing the first pitch of the inning for a double to left field. Pitcher Aidan McMahon followed with a single to center field. The Crimson advanced the runners on a pair of successful sacrifice bunts and a fielding error by the Orioles.

Maple Grove tacked on two more runs in the third inning to build a 4-1 lead on two more hits and one more Park error.

Park made it a 4-2 game in the fifth inning as Farley doubled to left-center and moved up to third base on a passed ball. Regguinti brought Farley in on a single to left field for the RBI, which chased McMahon from the mound as his day was done after 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six batters allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Hokenson, one of seven finalists for the Mr. Baseball award, was allowed to earn runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out three batters with just one walk before Vela worked the final inning. Vela allowed two hits and struck out one batter.

Stillwater went on to beat Farmington 8-1 for the Class AAAA state title while Maple Grove lost to Chanhassen in the third-place game. Park, Cottage Grove defeated Sartell 5-2 in the consolation final.

