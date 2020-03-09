Park boys split close games to end season
Close games are nothing new for St. Louis Park and coach David Breitenbucher.
The Orioles (12-16) received the No. 3 seed in Section 6-4A and survived an opening-game scare by No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn, coming back to win 73-70 March 4.
The Millers jumped to an early 13-4 lead but the Orioles climbed back into the game converting baskets to stay slightly ahead the rest of the way. Junior TyShawn Lyons converted a free throw with 11 seconds left to push the lead to 73-70. Washburn had a last-second look at a 3-point shot but missed as the buzzer.
Park made free throws down the stretch to preserve the lead as Paris Johnson led the way with 22 points. Senior captain Cole Ewald finished with 18 points while Erik Piehl and Jacob Holm each had eight points.
Breitenbucher said the team was performing at its best this season, ahead of sections. “Which I felt like it is a good thing. We are a totally different team from December to January.”
In particular, he likes the cohesiveness. “Togetherness,” Breitenbucher said. “They’re moving better together and playing together as a team, defensively are more into [the game].”
Taking losses earlier in the year didn’t mean the team wasn’t learning anything. Breitenbucher said he’d rather have a few more losses if the team was getting better.
“There’s a reason we [scheduled] the way we did,” he said.
Park wrapped up the regular season with a 59-56 win Feb. 28 at Robbinsdale Armstrong, a Section 6-4A finalist, before a 74-62 win over Kennedy to wrap up the regular season.
Semifinal
The Orioles weren’t as lucky against No. 2 Robbinsdale Cooper on Friday at Osseo High School with a spot in Wednesday’s final on the line. Cooper pulled ahead for a 63-61 win in the third and most important meeting of the season to determine which team extends its season and the other goes home.
Park senior Jackson McClain had a game-high 24 points, Ewald had 11 points, Lyons had eight points, Piehl had seven points and Aaron Ellingson had six points.
Park played both section opponents earlier in the season, beating Washburn 66-51 at the Southside Showcase at Hiawatha Collegiate on Dec. 14. The Orioles split the Metro West Conference games against Cooper including a 63-60 win on Jan. 30 at Cooper than a 58-54 loss to them in Park on Feb. 24.
The home team won each meeting with Cooper as the Hawks won the neutral-site section semifinal in Osseo March 6.
“They’re an athletic team that hits the boards well,” Breitenbucher said before Friday’s game. “Missed box-outs really hurt us in the loss during the regular season. Defensively they are very aggressive and the key for us will be to run our offense through their pressure.”
He said the Hawks liked to create chaos with their defense. “They try to turn you over and turn those into points,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.