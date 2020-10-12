The football schedulers didn’t do St. Louis Park any favors when it came to drawing up the delayed 2020 season.
The Orioles visited reigning Class 5A state champion Chaska for the first game of the season and then went up against Waconia this week, Oct. 16 in the home opener at St. Louis Park Stadium.
Chaska spoiled head coach Jason Foster’s head coaching debut in a 41-7 loss. Park’s offense was limited to -34 yards rushing on 26 attempts and new quarterback Will Dvorak threw for 155 yards including a fourth-quarter 45-yard touchdown to Brady Walsh.
Chaska’s Dewandis Youmans and Jack Boyle each scored in the first quarter on 5-yard touchdowns. The defense added a safety to lead 16-0 after the opening quarter.
“We just had too many mistakes against a good football team,” said Foster, who was the longtime defensive coordinator for the Orioles. With several players in new positions, those growing pains were real.
“We had five snaps go over the quarterback including a safety and we were really sloppy on defense which led to two quick touchdowns.”
Reflecting on the game overall, Foster said: “The kids did fight and showed effort. It’s things that can be cleaned up like false starts.”
The major issues with player assignments and alignments on defense are typically things taken care of during two-a-day practices and scrimmages – two things missing from 2020.
“Some of it was surprising because we had a good couple weeks of practice but the effort wasn’t there to stick with blocks in the running game although we did really well pass blocking,” Foster said. “We’ve got to get some forwardness on the line in the run – we want to be the attacker and not wait for them to react.”
Park captain McCabe Dvorak pulled in five catches for 49 yards while Walsh added three catches for 72 yards. Deontez Ross also had one catch for 36 yards.
As for the defense, Foster said the Hawks size advantage was apparent and aside from three big plays against them played well.
Chaska ran for 202 yards on 31 carries for six touchdowns coming from nine different ball-carriers.
Orioles defensive back Deric Standifer made an interception and had three tackles. Sophomore Henry Bendickson picked up the lone sack while making six tackles. Junior linebacker Christian Ortega led the team with seven tackles.
“We’re a small group but a bright spot was that everyone came through healthy, aside from bumps and bruises,” Foster said.
Playing in front of a much smaller crowd was noticeable. “The crowd and announcer were still there, just not as many fans,” Foster said he estimated Chaska had 70 students in the stands while Park had about 40 kids in the visitor bleachers.
Instead of heading inside to locker rooms during halftime, the teams headed behind the respective end zones.
Park welcomes Waconia (0-1) to St. Louis Park Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. The Wildcats lost to Cooper 20-13 in the season opener.
