Harden, Maher set program highs for scoring and 3s
Through injuries and team conduct issues, St. Louis Park girls basketball coach Arsenio Richardson ended the season with only six or seven girls available to play leading up to the Section 6AAAA tournament.
“I’m just super impressed with the girls who stuck it out when they could’ve folded,” Richardson said as the Orioles had several highlights from a 13-14 season, which concluded with a 79-59 loss to Wayzata in the section semifinals March 5.
Park received the No. 3 seed and beat Robbinsdale Cooper in the quarterfinals 71-54 March 2. It was the third win over the Hawks, a feat that hasn’t been done in nearly two decades. Junior Shantell Harden and senior Selam Maher were two of the consistent scorers all season which carried over to sections and earned each All-Metro West Conference honors. Harden was named to the five-member Metro West All-Defense team and Maher earned All-Academic honors.
The pair also reset the Orioles record books as Harden’s 481 points set a new season scoring record, beating Reagan Alexander’s 442 points from the 2019-20 season. Maher also set a record for made 3-point baskets with 100. She beat out Reed Maday’s previous mark of 72 set in the 2009-10 season.
Harden scored 27 points and Maher scored 16 points against Cooper. Sophomore Kiya Hegdahl added 14 points while sophomores Eve Schmitz and Ruby Massie added eight and six points, respectively.
Maher led the way against Wayzata with 28 points as Harden had 20 points. Maher made all five free throws in addition to five 3-point shots to go with five rebounds and three steals. Harden also had five rebounds to go with two steals as the Orioles finished with 12 steals. Schmitz finished with seven assists as the team made 10-of-19 free throws.
Wayzata’s future Gopher Mara Braun led their team with 19 points while Shannon Fornshell had 16 points and Abby Krzewinski had 14 points and Brynn Senden had 12 points.
“We really finished the season playing our best basketball of the season,” Richardson said. “We beat Benilde handily at home, went back and forth with Chanhassen and the Wayzata score wasn’t indicative of how well we battled. They kept their starters in until the last minute or two. They’re a really well coach and just a phenomenal group.”
Richardson praised the way Harden and Maher stepped up as leaders on the floor to carry the scoring load while taking the two top defensive assignments all season. “We knew what we would get from them every game and from there we had to find other ways to get the others going,” Richardson said as the sophomore class of Heglund, Schmitz and Massie contributed at times.
The 79-65 win over BSM was another season highlight for Richardson given the Red Knights are state-bound in Class AAA and a community rival.
“We didn’t put forth our best effort the first time against them playing three games a week and Chaska the night before,” he said of the 65-43 loss on Jan. 14. “From start to finish, if we play to our level we had a chance to beat them and we just outplayed them that night [Feb. 15]. We made shots and were the aggressors.”
Olson scored 30 points while Harden finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds while guarding each other to in essence cancel each other out. Maher added 27 points and Hegdahl added 11 points. Lumpkin finished with 13 points for the Red Knights. An added motivation for the Orioles came from Ruby Massie who finished with eight rebounds and two points while her father and former Park head coach Brian Massie, is on the Red Knights staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.