St. Louis Park resumed the cross country race schedule at the 56th annual Lakeville North Apple Jack Invitational Friday, Sept. 17.
The girls placed seventh with 223 points, 12 points behind sixth-place Centennial, while Edina edged Prior Lake 54-58 points to win the team title. Edina had three runners among the top eight times, while Prior Lake eighth-grader Sara Gastony won the race in 19 minutes, 1.3 seconds, 4.6 seconds ahead of St. Paul Central senior Iris Guider.
Park sophomore Jersey Miller led the team with a sixth-place finish in 19:47.1.
Senior Fredonia Zeigle was 47th in 21:45.3, sophomore Ruby Massie was 51st in 21:51.6, senior Kate Holden was 56th in 21.55.7 and freshman Anna Healey was 67th in 22:26.1.
The Park boys placed 14th out of 21 teams with 389 points, 111 points behind 13th-place Shakopee.
Minneapolis Southwest beat out Lakeville North and Lakeville South for the team title with 74 points compared to North’s 84 points and South’s 125 points.
Orioles’ sophomore Griffin Krone led the team with a time of 18:34.8 to place 70th overall. Junior Denley Lindeman was 79th in 18:48.5, freshman Paxon Myers was 84th in 18:54.5, eighth-grader Oliver Culp was 88th in 18:57.6, senior Henry Nelson was 91st in 18:57.6, sophomore Hayden Long was 100th in 19:00.3 and freshman Casey Howard was 118th in 19:37.
Griak Invite next up
Park will compete in the Roy Griak Invitational on the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course Friday, Sept. 24. Griak was a longtime Gophers cross country and track and field coach who died in 2015. A Duluth native, Griak made his mark on the local running scene as a coach at St. Louis Park from 1952-1963. His cross country teams won state titles in 1955 and 1961 and track and field teams won state titles in 1958, 1962 and 1963. He moved on to coach the Gophers from 1963-1996 and remained a part of the program for the rest of his life, spanning 52 years of service to the university. His Gophers cross country teams won the Big Ten in 1964 and 1969 and the 1968 team was runner-up in the conference and fourth at NCAAs. Also in 1968, the track and field team won the Big Ten.
The largest cross country meet in the nation was named after Griak in 1996.
The one-day event includes eight races starting between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. spanning NCAA Division I, II and III then two divisions of high school races.
The Lefty Wright Boys Maroon Race is named after longtime Griak official and former Park coach and administrator Ralph Eugene “Lefty” Wright, who died in 2013.
Wright was inducted into the Roy Griak Invitational Hall of Fame as a charter member, as the connection between the two ran deep.
Wright ran for Griak as a senior at Park before serving as an assistant coach for five years in the same program.
In a profile on Wright before his induction into the Roy Griak Invite Hall of Fame, he said he considered Griak a second father figure. “He taught me a lot about organization and handling of young athletes. He was one of the all-time great coaches our sport has ever had and I really think he was a man ahead of his time. He really understood the tolerances and workload that an athlete could handle and the recovery time they needed.”
Wright was also a stand-out hockey player for Park, playing in the 1953 state tournament, a four-overtime loss to eventual state champion St. Paul Johnson.
He took over the cross country and track programs at Park after Griak left for Minnesota in 1963 and spent 36 years working for the school district. For the last 18 years of his career, he was the athletic director, before retiring in 1993.
Schedule
10:30 a.m. Merrill Fischbein Mens Gold (NCAA Division I) 11:15 a.m. Jack Johnson Women’s Gold (Division I)
Noon Jo Rider Men’s Maroon Race (Division II and III)
12:45 p.m. Suzy Wilson Women’s Maroon Race (DII and III)
3:45 p.m. Larry Zirgibel HS Boys Gold Race
4:30 p.m. Gary Wilson HS Girls Gold Race
5:15 p.m. Lefty Wright Boys Maroon Race
6 p.m. High School Girls Maroon Race
