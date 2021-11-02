Dvorak throws two more TDs to Giovanelli

St. Louis Park trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong 29-3 at halftime of their Section 5AAAAA semifinal game on Oct. 30. 

Deontez Ross Jr
Buy Now

St. Louis Park senior running back Deontez Ross Jr. uses a stiff arm to gain a first down in the third quarter Oct. 30 in a 5AAAAA section semifinal at Armstrong High School. Ross Jr. ran for a touchdown to finish the drive.

The No. 3 seeded Orioles (5-4) came roaring back with a pair of second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Will Dvorak to junior Stefano Giovanelli from 21 and 32 yards to make it a 29-26 game early in the fourth quarter.

Giovanelli finished the season with 22 catches for 614 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Christian Arteaga
Buy Now

St. Louis Park senior Christian Arteaga catches a two-point conversion pass in the third quarter Oct. 30 in a 5AAAAA section semifinal at Armstrong High School.

Second-seeded Armstrong (6-3) added a final field goal for the final 35-26 score to advance to the Nov. 5 final at top-seeded Robbinsdale Cooper.

Park kicker Nick Kent gave the visitors an early 3-0 lead on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. Armstrong scored 29 consecutive points to carry a ton of momentum into halftime thanks to four touchdown passes from Jamen Malone. He would throw for 203 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

William Dvorak
Buy Now

St. Louis Park senior quarterback William Dvorak throws for a completion in the third quarter Oct. 30 in a 5AAAAA section semifinal at Armstrong High School. Dvorak had two touchdown passes in the second half in a 35-26 loss.

Dvorak countered with 28 completions for 266 yards, including nine catches by Brady Walsh for 94 yards and eight catches by Ben Farley for 67 yards. Giovanelli caught three passes for 65 yards and Ross had five catches for 32 yards.  

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments