Dvorak throws two more TDs to Giovanelli
St. Louis Park trailed Robbinsdale Armstrong 29-3 at halftime of their Section 5AAAAA semifinal game on Oct. 30.
The No. 3 seeded Orioles (5-4) came roaring back with a pair of second-half touchdown passes from quarterback Will Dvorak to junior Stefano Giovanelli from 21 and 32 yards to make it a 29-26 game early in the fourth quarter.
Giovanelli finished the season with 22 catches for 614 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Second-seeded Armstrong (6-3) added a final field goal for the final 35-26 score to advance to the Nov. 5 final at top-seeded Robbinsdale Cooper.
Park kicker Nick Kent gave the visitors an early 3-0 lead on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. Armstrong scored 29 consecutive points to carry a ton of momentum into halftime thanks to four touchdown passes from Jamen Malone. He would throw for 203 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Dvorak countered with 28 completions for 266 yards, including nine catches by Brady Walsh for 94 yards and eight catches by Ben Farley for 67 yards. Giovanelli caught three passes for 65 yards and Ross had five catches for 32 yards.
