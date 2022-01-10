After closing out 2021 with three consecutive wins, St. Louis Park (5-4) came up short in two Metro West Conference games to begin 2022.
The Orioles made a big push against Kennedy in what ultimately was a 73-64 loss Jan. 4 before New Prague held on for a 69-61 win at home Jan. 7.
Six-foot-6 senior Blake Anderson and 6-foot-2 junior Stefano Giovanelli each had 16 points. Seniors Evan Donesky and Will Dvorak added 15 and 14 points, respectively as the Metro West newcomers led 31-28 at the break. Trojan Ethan Chromy had a game-high 20 points as they improved to 2-6 overall and 1-0 in the Metro West.
Kennedy was without head coach Jamin Cook due to COVID-19 but that didn’t matter to the Eagles who led 28-18 at halftime and pulled away in the final minutes, as the two teams combined for 91 points.
Anderson paced the Orioles with 19 points followed by 14 points from Donesky and 12 points from Dvorak. Kennedy countered with 25 points from Ramone Walker, 15 points from Dalton Smazal and 14 points from Marques Monroe.
The Orioles host crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. after hosting Orono on Jan. 11 (after this edition went to press).
