Panthers offense grinds the drives to keep the Orioles offense at bay
A 25-yard touchdown pass from St. Louis Park junior quarterback Will Dvorak to Brady Walsh 10 seconds before halftime was a big highlight in a 49-6 loss at Spring Lake Park Friday.
Dvorak completed 12-of-28 passes for 137 yards but threw two interceptions, spreading the work around to four different receivers including Austin Amelse, who had seven catches for 56 yards, and senior captain McCabe Dvorak, who added three catches for 52 yards.
Walsh had to work for the score as he split between two defensive backs to come down with the football. The play was an example of what coach Jason Foster described as a game where the team improved, collectively, despite an 0-4 record.
Running back Zeke Oppegaard grounded out 22 yards on 10 carries for the first positive gains in four games this season.
“Overall we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but the guys grew up a lot,” he said, as Spring Lake Park is known for a grinding rushing attack that chews up time in chunks. “It was effort things, they didn’t give up, no heads down.”
“I’ve been more upset with the points given up, it was the most we gave up all season but I wasn’t upset because of the effort,” he said. The Panthers used the option-style offense to extend drives and keep the ball out of the other team’s hands. “We put kids in spots on defense and they showed up.”
Defensively, the Orioles forced three turnovers. Christian Ortega led the unit with 14 tackles (10 solos) to go with one fumble recovery. McCabe Dvorak had six tackles, nine assists and one fumble recovery and interception. Junior strong safety Darryl Kemp had nine tackles to add to his district-leading tackles total. He had 32 tackles coming into the Oct. 30 game. “He’s been in the box a lot but he’s undersized and has no fear. Darryl’s been very consistent.”
Park has a steep hill to climb, traveling to 4-0 Orono on Nov. 6 for a 7 p.m. kickoff before returning home to St. Louis Park Stadium to wrap up the regular season against Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
