The 2022-23 winter sports season was a fruitful one for St. Louis Park High School with 28 students earning post-season honors led by boys swimming with eight all-conference winners and Nordic with seven.

Marren Wilsey
SLP senior Marren Wilsey was named All-Metro West Conference Honorable Mention along with teammate Nora Lindeman. The Orioles placed 12th at state with the team of Hanna Wilsey, Jersey Miller, Rachel Katzovitz, Ayelel Myen and Kaylee Crump.

In addition to the boys swimming team bringing home the Section 6AA runner-up trophy and state hardware, All-Metro West Conference honors went to Henry Berg, Finley Berry, Daniel Cameron, Miles Nordling, Miles Rost and Magnus Smith. Honorable Mention went to Charles Rostal and Henry Salita.

Thomas Shope
Park’s Thomas Shope garnered All-Metro West Conference All-Conference honors this season along with Lucas Tangelson. Honorable Mention awards went to Finn Baron, Nolan Crump and Jacob Skelly.
Antonio Speed
 Park senior Antonio Speed, left, was second on the team in points per game with 11.8 while sophomore Micah Curtis was one of two Orioles to land on the All-Metro West Honorable Mention list, alongside Kee’gan Hartford. 

