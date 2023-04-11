SLP senior Marren Wilsey was named All-Metro West Conference Honorable Mention along with teammate Nora Lindeman. The Orioles placed 12th at state with the team of Hanna Wilsey, Jersey Miller, Rachel Katzovitz, Ayelel Myen and Kaylee Crump.
Park senior Antonio Speed, left, was second on the team in points per game with 11.8 while sophomore Micah Curtis was one of two Orioles to land on the All-Metro West Honorable Mention list, alongside Kee’gan Hartford.
The 2022-23 winter sports season was a fruitful one for St. Louis Park High School with 28 students earning post-season honors led by boys swimming with eight all-conference winners and Nordic with seven.
In addition to the boys swimming team bringing home the Section 6AA runner-up trophy and state hardware, All-Metro West Conference honors went to Henry Berg, Finley Berry, Daniel Cameron, Miles Nordling, Miles Rost and Magnus Smith. Honorable Mention went to Charles Rostal and Henry Salita.
Nordling placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle at state in 1:42.61, 15th in the 100 free in 47.49.
• Park’s girls Nordic ski team placed 13th at state but only had two All-Metro West Conference honorable mention award winners including Nora Lindeman and Maren Wilsey. Neither was part of the state team where Hanna Wilsey was 12th in the pursuit, Jersey Miller was 58th, Rachel Katzovitz was 87th, Ayelel Myen was 101st and Kaylee Crump was 103rd.
The boys Nordic team garnered Thomas Shope and Lucas Tangelson garnered All Conference honors while Honorable Mention went to Finnegan Baron, Nolan Crump and Jacob Skelly.
• Girls basketball compiled an 8-18 record (2-12 in Metro West Conference) as junior guard Evie Schmitz took home the lone All Conference award while senior Shantell Harden was named an All-State Honorable Mention for her performance this season before an injury limited her to 10 games. The future Mankato State player averaged 24.7 points per game. Schmitz averaged 14.8 points per game across 22 games, hitting a season-high 22 points in a 65-60 loss to Robbinsdale Cooper on Dec. 9. Harden had a season-high 38 points in a 76-54 win over St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17.
• Park boys basketball went 2-24 overall (0-14 in Metro West Conference) and had two players named All-Metro West Honorable Mention in sophomore Micah Curtis and Kee’gan Hartford. Curtis averaged 13.1 points across 25 games while Hartford averaged 6.7 points in 18 games.
• Park boys hockey garnered four Metro West individual accolades as junior forward Griffin Krone and goaltender Josh Middleton were named All-Conference. Rider had 35 points on nine goals in 26 games. He also had points in four of the final five games including two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson on Feb. 16 and two assists on Feb. 11 at Osseo. Krone led the Orioles with 42 points on 19 goals in 25 games. He had seven assists over the final three games of the season including setting up each of the goals in a 3-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 16. He had two assists against New Prague and two more in a 5-4 loss against Holy Angels. Senior defenseman Mason Amelse and senior forward Miles Rider were named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention team. Amelse had 25 points on 9 goals in 25 games and had points in four of the final five games including a pair of assists in a 3-2 win on Feb. 11 at Osseo.
• Hopkins/Park girls hockey finished the season with a 12-14 record with sophomore Rowan Jansen garnering Lake Conference Honorable Mention. Jansen finishing with 17 points on six goals over 26 games.
• Park gymnastics had two All-Metro West Conference honorees in Sophia Earle and Anna Williams while Veronica Jones and Sophia Miller were named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention team after the 2022-23 season.
