St. Louis Park third baseman Brady Walsh, left, tries to tag Kennedy’s Owen Savisik during the first game of a doubleheader at Red Haddox Field on Thursday, May 12. Park swept the games 7-3 and 3-2. Savisik was called safe.
St. Louis Park baseball added five consecutive wins over the last week to improve to 10-5 overall and third place in the Metro West Conference with a 7-4 record, trailing only Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chaska, who share the conference lead with 9-1 records.
Among the wins was a doubleheader sweep at Bloomington Kennedy’s Red Haddox Field May 12 by scores of 7-3 and 3-2.
Danny Montanez went the distance for the complete-game win on the mound for the 7-3 win. He allowed three runs, two earned on six hits. Montanez struck out eight and walked two.
Zach Johnson went 4-for-4 including a double while driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice. Ben Farley’s lone hit was a two-run triple. Zach Helfman and Stanley Regguinti each had two hits. Helfman and Graham Sullivan each had a double.
All five runs of the second game were scored in the opening three innings in the game that went five innings.
Andruw Vela earned the win for Park allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He had one walk and eight strikeouts.
Vela drove in all three runs for the Orioles going 2-for-2. Farley also went 2-for-2, scoring twice. Henry Odens accounted for the other run.
Park ended the week with a 7-1 comeback win back at Derrick Keller Field May 14.
The Hornets scored first before Park tacked on two runs in the fourth inning and another four runs in the fifth inning.
Helfman knocked in three runs thanks to a home run and double. Regguinti went 1-for-3 in the lead-off spot including a triple, driving in two runs and scoring once. Farley drove in a run and also scored for the Orioles.
Park opened the week with back-to-back shutouts at Keller Field starting May 10 against Wayzata by a 5-0 score before blanking Cooper 13-0 in five innings May 11.
The Orioles used a home run and double from Kris Hokenson plus a home run from Helfman. Regguinti had one hit, a walk and scored a run.
Pitcher Stefano Gionvannelli earned the complete-game shutout allowing four hits without a walk. He struck out four batters on 81 pitches. At the plate, he had one of six hits, driving in a run.
Sullivan and Brady Truett combined to throw a one-hit game against Cooper. They each struck out three batters.
Offensively, the Orioles had six hits including doubles from Vela and Farley as they each drove in two runs. Park baserunners stole 11 bases including three from Giovannelli and two each from Walsh and Farley.
