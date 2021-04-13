Boyum, Schmitz lead by example as captains
Postponements due to rain pushed the start of the St. Louis Park baseball season back by two days.
The Orioles were scheduled to open at Bloomington Jefferson April 8 in the Metro West Conference opener followed by the home opener at Keller Field April 9 against Centennial.
The Orioles were three weeks into organized team activities, starting with a week’s worth of arm conditioning before practice the last two weeks.
It was the shortest amount of time leading into the season and coach Brian Kelly wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You won’t hear complaints from us,” he said after the heartbreaking loss of the 2020 season. “We’ll play in the parking lot if we need to.”
Seniors Ethan Schmitz and Drew Boyum will serve as captains and solidify the left side of the infield with Boyum at third base and Schmitz at shortstop.
Junior Kristofer Hokenson is committed to the Gophers and will look to continue his success from a freshman campaign.
“A lot of the guys put in a lot of work over the last year-and-a-half,” Kelly said. “It’s fun to get back in there as a staff to teach.”
They’ve stressed the situational stuff “and begged the guys to be very vocal, talk about what they are doing with the ball,” he said.
Part of the goal of vocalizing intentions during practice is to think about the game, to stay loose and ultimately have more fun.
The Orioles coach is taking a different approach, holding everyone on the team accountable, no matter their age or skill level.
Kelly said the four assistant coaches – Danny Bissonette, Jason Vogel, Ben Taylor and Shane Boettcher – put a lot of time and effort into the program over the last year and stepped up even more over the weeks leading up to practice.
“Huge props to those guys because once we could go, they gave it all they could,” Kelly said. “It’s hard to hide the excitement. We have real prepared staff and now have this ridiculously long text chain.
“It is so cliché but we are going hard every day and take each day for what it is. People are more adaptable and as another adult in their [students] lives, we empathize with them and push them with the mental edge.”
Kelly said it feels like they are trying to make up for the lost time.
As for the starting lineup, only a few positions are set, and without the traditional spring break trip to Arizona to help figure out the lineup and where everyone will play, it might look vastly different by the end of the season.
“Our outfield is deep but we still need to figure out who will settle in,” Kelly said.
Both varsity and junior varsity will practice together, which is a change from the past.
“We think having them practice together will breed competition and when we call the JV up, they will be ready.”
Opener pushed back
Centennial hosted Saturday and came away with an 8-7 walk-off win over the Orioles.
Hokenson connected on a two-run home run to begin the third inning before the Cougars took a sizable lead with Hokenson also on the mound to start the game.
Park trailed 7-2 going into the fourth inning before scoring a pair of runs starting with Zach Johnson’s lead-off pop fly which fell safely in right field. He would come around to third base before scoring on a balk. Henry Odens scored on an Ethan Schmitz single into center field.
Down 7-4 to start the top of the seventh inning, Park rallied to score three times to extend the game by at least one more half-inning.
Stanley Regguinti laced a one-out single to left field to score Hokenson and Boyum to make it a 7-6 game.
Odens tied the game up two batters later with his second RBI single this time scoring Stefano Giovannelli.
Hokenson started the game, giving up two earned runs on three hits with two walks and struck two batters out. Boyum and Giovannelli worked the remaining 4 2/3 innings.
Junior Tait Myers earned the starting catcher role after a successful Legion season with the Railcats. He also knows the pitching staff the best.
Boyum is slated into the No. 3 hitter role and third baseman as a vocal leader who is also a standout hockey and football player. “We love those multi-sport athletes in St. Louis Park,” Kelly said. “They have an extra level of experience to draw on and Drew knows how to keep it loose. He brings a grinder mentality with the confidence and swagger to make it loose in the dugout.”
Schmitz is another lead-by-example leader for the Orioles who will hold down the shortstop spot. “He does the right things as a captain like clean up after batting practice, the way he takes batting practice, his infield reps, and the way he carries himself. He’s not too up or down,” Kelly said as Schmitz will be a top reliever on the mound for Park.
