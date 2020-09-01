Park and Jefferson have won the last four conference titles
The reigning Metro West Conference champions began the 2020 season where they left off with a decisive victory. The Orioles dominated all aspects of Jefferson in a 3-0 win at Bloomington Stadium Thursday evening.
“So far, so good,” Orioles coach Chato Alverado said as his squad looked prepared to begin the season with several quality scoring chances, hitting several posts and forcing the Jefferson keeper to make highlight-reel saves throughout the game to keep the score closer than it appeared. “I was very pleased that we were creating opportunities to score.”
Senior captain Alex Ruiz-Shimada scored twice including a penalty in the final minute of the game after using that same poise late in the first half.
Park had many scoring chances throughout the game and finally converted with 11:08 to go in the opening half as Ruiz-Shimada collected the ball off a long corner kick before blasting the ball into the roof of the goal.
Four minutes into the second half sophomore Tommy Kniser ripped a similar-style goal after a lot of Orioles pressure on the Jefferson end of the field.
With a lack of a typical summer and start to fall training without scrimmages, Alverado said they were able to give more starters breaks. “So far everyone is holding their own and everyone is healthy,” Alverado said. “It’s been weird because some of the guys did stuff with the clubs and there are a couple playing together but they spread out and I was really pleased with how we have come together.”
The longtime Park coach is leaning on the captains not only to score but to organize the defense, midfield and attack including Ruiz-Shimada who is a senior, juniors Jovan Dennison, Bennett Kouame and sophomore Thomas Kniser.
“Those guys will be the main characters,” Alverado said. “It’s kind of funny because every year I lose players but somehow I get some other kids. I’m not going to complain. I’m not doing everything right it’s everyone else doing everything right.”
The Orioles will stick to an all-Metro West Conference schedule including a Sept. 24 game at Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the late game of a doubleheader after the girls game which begins at 5 p.m.
