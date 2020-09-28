Park is one of three 1-loss Metro West teams
Two first-half goals were all of the scoring St. Louis Park needed in a 2-1 win at Benilde-St. Margaret’s for what was an important Metro West Conference contest at the top of the standings.
Park improved to 5-1-1 with 16 points, three points behind leader Chaska (6-1-1) and one point clear of BSM’s 15 points (5-1-0, 5-2-0 overall).
Junior Nicholas Kent put a low, hard shot on the BSM goal which slipped past the Red Knights goalkeeper eight minutes into the game.
Seven minutes later Danny Lainsbury put away a rebound off a shot by Bennett Kouame to double the lead for the Orioles, 2-0.
The score stood until the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the opening 40 minutes as BSM junior captain Drew Clark scored in a crowded area in front of the Orioles goal to make it a 2-1 game at halftime.
Chaska came to Park Sept. 29 in a rematch of the Hawks 2-1 win in the second game of the season before traveling to Bloomington Stadium to take on Kennedy Oct. 1. The Orioles wrap up the regular season at Cooper Oct. 6 and return home to play Chanhassen Oct. 8.
Red Knights
BSM coach Dave Platt said the season has been a strong one given how young the roster is.
Possession and defense are two aspects of the game that have fueled the success in a competitive conference schedule.
“We’ve been frustrated by the lack of scoring and we are working very hard to figure ourselves out in the attacking third [of the field],” he said. “We’re just trying to kindle some fire in the belly for goals and figure out who has a nose for goals. With some of the younger guys, we’re getting to know them and they are more comfortable on the varsity field.”
Senior Nate Charles and sophomore William Frattalone are two go-to players missing the in the attack due to injury.
“That’s taking a little bit of pep out of our offense,” Platt said.
As for a marquee win so far, Platt pointed to a 3-2 win at Chaska on Sept. 10. Senior Hans Backes had a pair of goals while Morgan Olson scored the game-winner in a meeting of the unbeaten to that point. BSM improved to 3-0 while the Hawks slipped to 2-1.
“Chaska had scored a mess of goals leading into that game and both of us were undefeated,” Platt said.
Chaska leads the Metro West Conference with 19 points followed by Park and BSM with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The rematch is set for Oct. 6
Sportsmanship
Park sophomore goalkeeper Luis Benitez Matias made several strong saves for the fifth win of the season but it was his sportsmanship which caught the attention of this writer.
Ten minutes into the second half, Benitez turned away a solid scoring chance, punting the ball to jump start the counterattack for the Orioles. Meanwhile, BSM’s Clark was hobbling back from the end line, well behind the play when he sat on the turf to help relax a muscle cramp.
The Park keeper at first held out an arm to see if Clark was alright before realizing he could use some help to get back into the play.
Benitez Matias pressed down on Clark’s extended leg to stretch out the cramp as quickly as possible.
Soon after, the Orioles keeper helped Clark to his feet and gave him a pat on the back before rejoining the play.
The sequence showed everyone in the stadium a reminder, which MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea forwarded a tweet of the photos saying, “Kids lead the way.” Indeed they do.
