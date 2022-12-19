Harden goes for 38 in win over ranked Como Park 

After sweeping both games at the Thanksgiving weekend Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline, St. Louis Park dropped a pair of close contest at (fifth-ranked in Class AAAA) Minnetonka (93-91 loss in overtime on Nov. 30) and Robbinsdale Cooper (65-60 on Dec. 9) before taking control in two wins last week.

Shantell Harden
Buy Now

Park senior Shantell Harden had 34 points in the 93-91 overtime loss to Minnetonka on Nov. 30. The future Minnesota State Mankato player added a season-high 38 points in a 76-54 win over St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17.
Kiya Hegdahl
Buy Now

Park's Kiya Hegdahl, left, launches a shot over the out-stretched arm of Minnetonka's Sidney Reed.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments