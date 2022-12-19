Park senior Shantell Harden had 34 points in the 93-91 overtime loss to Minnetonka on Nov. 30. The future Minnesota State Mankato player added a season-high 38 points in a 76-54 win over St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17.
After sweeping both games at the Thanksgiving weekend Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline, St. Louis Park dropped a pair of close contest at (fifth-ranked in Class AAAA) Minnetonka (93-91 loss in overtime on Nov. 30) and Robbinsdale Cooper (65-60 on Dec. 9) before taking control in two wins last week.
Future Minnesota State Maverick Shantell Harden continued to put together solid performances including 24 points in a 75-62 win at Edina on Dec. 13. She followed that up with a season-best 38 points in a 76-54 win over (seventh-ranked in Class AAA) St. Paul Como Park in a neutral-site game at Minnehaha Academy on Saturday.
Against Edina, Harden had help in the form of Evie Schmitz and Maecee Alexander scoring 18 and 10 points, respectively.
Against Como, it was junior guard Kiya Hegdahl with 17 points while senior Jordan McMahon continued to play strong in the paint. The 6-foot-1 post had six and seven points, respectively in the pair of wins.
After returning to Minnehaha Academy to face the (second-ranked in Class AA) Redhawks in a Park doubleheader on Tuesday, the girls travel to Shakopee on Friday, Dec. 23 for a game at 7 p.m.
The Orioles will take part in the Holiday Tournament at Park Center High School Dec. 28-29. They open against second-ranked (Class AAAA) Eden Prairie at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 before facing host Park Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
The Orioles open 2023 with three home games starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 against top-ranked Hopkins (6-0) at 7 p.m.
