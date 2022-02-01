Wilsey, Schmelzle, Miller guide Park with top 4 finishes

St. Louis Park Nordic skiing earned its first trophy of the season as the girls captured the Metro West Conference title at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington Jan. 27.

Maren Wilsey, Allish Fitzpatrick relay hand-off
Park’s Maren Wilsley, middle, pushes away from the transition area teammate Allish Fitzpatrick made the tag for the next lap during the Metro West Conference sprint relays. The duo placed fourth overall in the event in 24:47.8. 

The top three pursuit (classic and skate) times counted for the team score. Park scored 162 points, 22 points ahead of runner-up Chaska-Chan (140) to capture the Metro West title with three of the top four times and all six varsity skiers among the top 15 times.

Sophomore Hanna Wilsey was second in 31 minutes, nine seconds followed by senior Victoria Schmelzle who was third in 31:11.2 and sophomore Jersey Miller was fourth in 32:45.

Sophomores Ayelel Meyen and Addison Chenvert placed eighth (35:14) and ninth (35:31.1), respectively.

Orono sophomore Erica Kazin won the individual title in 30:50.9.

The Orioles collected the necessary team points  

Other team scores: 3. Bloomington (134), 4. Orono (126), 5. Richfield (83), 6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (69) and 7. Cooper (24).

The Orioles had seven girls earn All-Conference honors and three more earned honorable mentions.

Sophomore Modesty Manion and junior Rachel Katzoviz won the inaugural sprint relay in 22:01, ahead of the runner-up team from Chaska-Chan in 23:09.8 and Bloomington’s third-place relay in 24:15.8. 

BSM was led by juniors Lily Peterson (23rd in 20:31.4) and Stella Ordahl (28th in 23:09.3) and senior Aksinya Kamenshikova (30th in 23:12.8).  

Boys

Park placed third in the boys race with 138 points, while BSM was fourth with 116 points. Bloomington captured the title with 158 points and Orono was second with 149 points.

Orioles senior Tait Myers was fifth in 28:32.9 while sophomore Nolan Crump was 12th (30:49) and senior Daniel Shope was 13th (30:50.7).

Bloomington senior Jon Clarke captured his third consecutive conference title in 25:09.1 ahead of Orono sophomore Miles Miner and Bloomington freshman Anders Westanmo (26:36.8).

Four Orioles earned All-Conference honors and five received Honorable Mention.

In the sprint relay, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Henry Nelson placed second (18:41.9) and Karlis Kreslins and Tommy Shope were fourth (20:05.7) in the final standings.

