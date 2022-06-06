St. Louis Park (17-5) has an opportunity to return to the state baseball tournament for the first time since 1952. The Orioles need to win one game against Hopkins on Monday, June 6 to advance to the Class AAAA state tournament.
Park had a rematch with Hopkins June 6 to decide the Section 6AAAA baseball championship
Five days after a 7-3 win over Hopkins in the Section 6AAAA semifinals, St. Louis Park baseball (17-5) was one win away from its second-ever state baseball tournament appearance, 70 years after the Orioles’ lone trip to state.
The 1952 Park team ended up sharing third place with St. Paul Monroe after being rained out.
Park and Hopkins (20-4) met on the same HHS field June 6 to decide the section champion as the Orioles would advance to state with one more win while Hopkins, the top seed and host would need two more wins to qualify for state.
It was the third meeting of the season between the Orioles and Royals, with Park winning both previous matchups at Hopkins (3-1 on April 21 and 7-3 on June 1).
Already beating South (6-0) then Southwest (4-1) May 27 and 28 to open section play, Park scored early in the June 1 win over Hopkins thanks to junior Stefano Giovanelli’s two-run in the first inning. He added a two-run home run to bring in Kristopher Hokenson in the third inning to build a 4-0 lead.
Hokenson was outstanding on the mound allowing three runs on two hits and was one out from the complete game before Giovanelli picked up the final out.
Brady Walsh also had a big game at the plate with a pair of doubles and scored once.
Instead of pitching to Giovanelli in the fifth inning, Hopkins elected to intentionally walk him after Hokenson also earned a free trip to first base with one out. Graham Sullivan made Hopkins pay for the runners on base with a two-out single to left field to pull ahead 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.