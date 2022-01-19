Kendall Hanley has already broken barriers refereeing at all levels
Next month in Beijing, Kendall Hanley will become the fifth Minnesotan to officiate women’s hockey at the Olympics.
Hanley, who lives in St. Louis Park, said the opportunity is “an incredible honor. It’s a dream come true after starting down this path a little over 14 years ago with the end goal in sight and finally achieving this is very humbling. It’s incredible.”
Hanley has broken down numerous barriers for women in the officiating world, including the first female to work at a Robertson Cup Final, the North American Hockey League championship. In December, she became the first female to officiate a professional hockey game in Wisconsin. Hanley is part of the AHL’s first class of 10 females to work a match, which she did for the Milwaukee Admirals.
She was also one of four female officials to work an NHL preseason tournament at the 2019 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.
She joins an elite club as the fifth official from Minnesota to work women’s hockey at the Olympics.
Evonne (Young) Fix became the first in the inaugural Olympics with women’s hockey in Nagano, Japan in 1998.
The other Minnesotans officials (at the time of the Olympics) to work an Olympic game include Leah Wrazidlo and Kelli Ronstead (2010 Vancouver) and Alicia Hanrahan (2014 Sochi).
For Beijing, 22 officials were named to a pool to work the women’s hockey games, including 12 referees and 10 linespersons. Hanley is one of five Americans on the list. Canada also has five officials joining officials from Russia, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, and Slovakia.
Pathway
The path to the Olympics is different for everyone. For Hanley, it began with getting involved with her local hockey association and working her way up the ladder to reach the pinnacle – the Olympics.
This isn’t Hanley’s first international experience, as the IIHF hosts several annual events that require officials.
Hanley said USA Hockey has a phenomenal development program for officials, which allowed her to progress through the various levels of officiating while working a wide range of games from youth, girls women and men.
A Raleigh, North Carolina native, Hanley is in her fifth season as an official in Minnesota with assignments from NCAA Division I (WCHA), Division III (MIAC, WIAC), junior leagues (USHL, NAHL) and men’s and women’s professional hockey leagues (AHL, PWL), in addition to international opportunities.
She worked the Women’s World Championships in August in Calgary, along with attending an IIHF training camp this fall.
Hanley is in her first season as a linesperson in the American Hockey League, working games in Milwaukee last month.
Earning various officiating licenses through the IIHF and USA Hockey, “you may or may not get a call to work a tournament,” Hanley said. “It’s an incredible honor to get a call to work these tournaments.”
Pandemic ups and downs
Of course, several events were canceled during the pandemic, “but we were fortunate to officiate in Calgary [women’s world championships] which were built into the Olympic qualifiers so I was able to put my best foot forward.”
Dealing with the various protocols and changes has forced Hanley to take the mantra of control what you can control to heart.
“You learn a lot of life lessons in refereeing and learn how to be resilient in the ups and downs over the last two years,” she said. “It’s forced us to stop and reflect and you realize anytime you have a big event how special it is to be a part of this – that appreciation to do what you love.”
The opportunity to be on the ice working the top-level of women’s hockey isn’t something Hanley takes for granted.
“It’s incredible to be on the ice,” she said. “You take it all in before the puck drops but after that, we are there to serve the game and do our job. Every year the speed and skill increase so we have to train just as much as the athletes to keep up.”
When the pandemic started, she had to get creative with her workout routine, transforming her basement, garage and alley in St. Louis Park into a space to work out.
“At the end of the day you have to be in incredible shape because you are an athlete and once the snow clears off the rinks I’ll be doing some edge work at the neighborhood rink,” she said.
Hanley said the schedule for Beijing is constantly evolving. They plan to leave in late January for the tournament, which runs from Feb. 2-16. All five USA officials have worked various IIHF events and are a close-knit group. Last year Hanley was part of the NWHL bubble in Lake Placid, New York.
As for the chance to be a female official in the NHL, Hanley said the doors are continually opening for various opportunities. “Time will tell when the right person will do it,” she said. “I can’t wait for it to happen, when that door is opened.”
Appreciative
Hanley grew up playing many sports but honed in on hockey as a teenager. She played collegiate hockey at Division III Elmira College in New York before transferring to SUNY Oswego, where she continued to play varsity hockey before graduating summa cum laude in 2009 with a degree in zoology.
Hanley has learned how supportive Minnesota’s hockey community is. “Everyone is so collaborative,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of amazing people at the different levels of the game and I hope that if you are a player or not, I hope you will consider the important role of officiating as doors continue to open for females that otherwise wouldn’t have in the past.
“It really is incredible to see people excel at various levels.”
When it comes to mentors or those who have helped her grow in the game, Hanley was reluctant to name any one person, for fear of leaving someone out.
“When I hit the ice, I’ll be thinking of every single one of them – I’ve had so many mentors who have been critical to my success and so are having role models,” she said.
Hanley recognizes the sport’s pioneers she follows. “They are the reason I have these opportunities,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what doors open for the next generation. It’s been very humbling for people to believe in me. I’m tremendously grateful anytime I have the opportunity to do what I love.”
