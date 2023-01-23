Kendall McGee
Buy Now

BSM sophomore Kendall McGee goes up for two of her 12 points during Friday’s 85-39 win over St. Louis Park. McGee is averaging 21.6 points through 14 games for the top-ranked team in Class AAA.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

The Michigan-bound guard scores 28 against depleted crosstown rivals

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Olivia Olson became the all-time program scoring leader during Friday’s 85-39 win over St. Louis Park.

Olivia Olson
Buy Now

Red Knights junior Olivia Olson, left, looks to make a move on Park’s Evie Schmitz during the Jan. 20 Metro West Conference contest. Olson set the BSM all-time scoring record with 1,494 points after a 28-point effort in an 85-39 win over Park.
Orioles defense
Buy Now

 Park teammates Ruby Massie, left, and Ellie Frank, right, trap BSM’s Mira Wismer during the first half of the Metro West Conference game played Friday at Haben Center.
Olivia Olson sets new scoring record

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Olivia Olson scored 28 points to take over the program all-time scoring record (1,489 points) in an 85-39 win over crosstown rival St. Louis Park on Friday.
Olivia Olson sets new scoring record

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Olivia Olson scored 28 points to take over the program all-time scoring record (1,489 points) in an 85-39 win over crosstown rival St. Louis Park on Friday.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments