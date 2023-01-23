The Michigan-bound guard scores 28 against depleted crosstown rivals
Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Olivia Olson became the all-time program scoring leader during Friday’s 85-39 win over St. Louis Park.
Olson finished with 28 points to give her 1,489 career points for the Red Knights which improved to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in Metro West Conference play.
The top-ranked team in Class AAA won for the fifth time in seven games so far in 2023 having held New Prague, Jefferson and Park to 38, 59 and 39 points, respectively in conference games.
The two losses came against top-10 ranked Class AAAA programs Chaska (92-83 on Jan. 10) and Minnetonka (56-52 on Jan. 14 at Anoka Ramsey Community College).
Nine different players scored against Park with 12 points each from sophomores Kendall McGee and Kate Kapsner and 13 points from Zahara Bishop. The Red Knights led 46-17 at halftime, adding to the lead by 17 more points during the second half. Park (6-7) was led by Evie Schmitz with 12 points and Ruby Massie with 11 points.
Tuesday’s 73-59 win over Jefferson featured 17 points from McGee, 13 points each from Olson and senior Sierre Lumpkin and 10 points from Bishop. Sophomore Josie Nnaji had nine points against the Jaguars and five points against Park.
The Orioles dropped a third consecutive game after winning four of the previous six games.
Waconia escaped with a 75-66 win at Park on Jan. 13 before Chaska won 77-42 on Jan. 17.
Jordan McMahon led the Orioles against the Metro West Conference favorites with 14 points while Schmitz had 14 points as Park trailed 37-15 at the half.
Schmitz had 20 points and Shantell Harden had 11 points against Waconia. Harden and Kiya Hegdahl were out of the lineup against Chaska and BSM.
The Orioles are in the midst of 7-of-8 contests away from Park High School. They visited New Prague and Shakopee on Jan. 24 and 25, respectively before returning home on Jan. 27 to face Chanhassen. They continue the road trip at Jefferson (Jan. 30), Orono (Feb. 2) and Waconia (Feb. 7).
