A revised St. Louis Park School District plan tentatively would lead to students from all grades attending classes in person part of the time, beginning in late October and early November.
Following pressure from a Minnesota Department of Education representative, the district had shifted its past plans to begin the hybrid system – in which students learn online some days and in person others – by early October for all grades. Students in early education through second grade began using the system Sept. 28 and students in grades three through five followed Oct. 5. However, older students remained in distance learning.
Along with concern about COVID-19 case data from the regional support team from the state department, Osei listed staffing issues and proposed changes to distance learning for the shift in plans at the time.
Nevertheless, the school board voted 6-0 Oct. 12 on an updated plan to bring more students back to school using the hybrid system.
Under the plan, Oct. 22-23 will be transition days for students in grade six during which they would become familiar with the middle school classrooms and their teachers. Hybrid classes would begin for the grade Oct. 26.
Seventh-grade students would join hybrid classes beginning Thursday, Nov. 5. Hybrid classes for eighth-graders would begin Monday, Nov. 9.
Students in grades nine through 12 would begin using the hybrid learning model the week of Oct. 26-30. Students will attend school in person based on where their last names fall in the alphabet. Students with last names beginning with A through E would attend Mondays. Students with last names beginning with F through K would go to school in person on Tuesdays. Those with surnames beginning with L through Q would attend Thursdays, and the rest of the students would attend Fridays. Wednesdays would be student feedback days that could be used for tutoring, catching up and appointments.
The schedule would mean that the high school would be limited to 25% capacity initially. Beginning the week of Nov. 16-20, the district plans to move to 50% capacity at the high school. Beginning with a lower capacity would help the district ensure that students are following safety rules before increasing their time in school, Superintendent Astein Osei explained.
No school would be conducted Nov. 2-3.
Osei said revisions may be necessary based on case data, but he added, “I still believe it’s important for us to continue to plan as if we’re going to be able to do this.”
He indicated that feedback from parents, guardians and students included a desire for more in-person learning opportunities for students in grades six through 12. Still, he acknowledged that some of the COVID increases in the area that the state’s regional support team had warned about are indeed occurring, particularly for students ages 15-19.
As of the Oct. 12 meeting, the district had three students who had been in St. Louis Park schools who had confirmed COVID cases, including two at the high school connected with athletics. One staff member also had a confirmed case. Osei noted that a few additional cases had existed among students involved in optional athletic programming over the summer.
Thirty students and 12 staff members have had to undergo 14-day quarantine periods due to close contact with someone who had a case.
Some staff members continue to express concerns about their safety, and some have requested leaves of absence.
Although many parents have supported a move to the hybrid model for older students, Boardmember Laura McClendon initially questioned the recommendation.
“Can we realistically really move forward with transitioning our secondary students to hybrid when the data right now is telling us by the time we get to Oct. 26 or Nov. 9 that it’s not going to be realistically safe?” she asked.
If the data shows that to be the case, Osei said the district would stay in a more restrictive model.
“I recognize that people are frustrated, upset, disappointed about the fact we’ve not been in hybrid, but I am unwilling to negotiate students’ health and safety for in-person opportunities at this time,” said Osei, who later added that he felt emotional about the issue. “But as we as we move forward, we’re presenting ways to offer hybrid instruction in a phased-in model where we believe we can keep students safe if the numbers allow.”
McClendon responded, “If it is safe, if it is feasible, we want our students in person in the building. We all know that that is ideal and that is their best learning environment, but we do have to really ensure that their health and safety is paramount.”
Boardmember Mary Tomback indicated that comments on social media and by email have often been conflicting and contradictory.
“We have families who want their children back in school as quickly and for as long as possible, and we have families who believe it would be a public health threat to open our buildings to students, said Tomback, who called the examples heartbreaking and overwhelming.
Boardmember Karen Waters instead described some emails as “nonsense.”
“Some of the emails that we are receiving are vicious and manipulative,” she said.
Waters reminded constituents that no one involved has been through a major global pandemic like the current one.
“We are all doing the best we can with as much grace and professionalism as possible, and I’m going to start asking some of our parents who are particularly noisy with the emails and Facebook to think really hard about are you serving the community and your families with grace and responsibility or just making an already hard job harder for everybody involved,” she said.
Board members also noted they must abide by the state Open Meeting Law when making decisions.
“I just want to be clear about that there’s not this big conspiracy going on,” Boardmember Heather Wilsey said. “It’s all out in the open.”
Divergent wants and needs create challenges about how to respond, Osei indicated.
“We’ll continue to work on that,” he said.
