BSM competes at Class A state meet

Breck/Blake captured its seventh consecutive Class A state swimming and diving championship, doubling up on runner-up St. Thomas Academy (408-204) during Saturday’s finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Miles Nordling
St. Louis Park’s Miles Nordling was sixth in the 200 free at the Class AA state meet in 1:42.61. He finished 15th in the 100 free. 
Miles Nordling
Joey Sandhoefner
BSM sophomore Joey Sandhoefner placed sixth in 58.74 in the 100 breaststroke during the Class A state meet on Friday.
Mitchell Thueringer
BSM’s Mitchell Thueringer looks at the times on the far side of the arena at the end of 200 free relay finals on Saturday. He covered the final leg in 23.23.
Mitchell Thueringer
BSM’s Mitchell Thueringer dives to start his leg on the 200 free relay finals on Saturday. He covered the final leg in 23.23.
Charles Shideman
BSM senior Charles Shideman takes a breath during the 200 individual medley at the Class A state meet on Saturday. He was 15th in 2:04.04.

