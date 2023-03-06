Breck/Blake captured its seventh consecutive Class A state swimming and diving championship, doubling up on runner-up St. Thomas Academy (408-204) during Saturday’s finals at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s placed 13th with 55.5 points among the 32 teams collecting team points.
Sophomore Joey Sandhoefner had the top individual performance for BSM finishing sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.74, well under his prelim time of 59.27.
The Red Knights’ three relays added points starting with the 200 medley and 400 free relays as each finished 11th. The 200 free relay was 15th.
The 200 medley team of junior Lucas Haenel, Sandhoefner, senior Sam Haddad and sophomore Lucas Wurst finished in 1:40.30, one-tenth of a second ahead of 12th-place Melrose-Sauk Centre.
BSM closed out the meet by finishing 11th in the 400 free relay in 3:19.74, well under the prelims time of 3:21.35, with the team of senior Charles Shideman, sophomore Mason Rokala, senior Mitchell Thueringer and Wurst.
The Red Knights’ 200 free relay team of Shideman, Sandhoefner, Haddad and Thueringer finished 15th in 1:32.51.
St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park senior Miles Nordling had an impressive final meet of his high school career at the Class AA state meet on Saturday.
Nordling was sixth in the 200 free final going 1:42.61 after posting a 1:42.08 in the preliminary round, which set a new program record, on Friday.
He was 15th in the 100 free in 47.49 after going 46.98 in the prelims.
Eden Prairie picked up the state team title with 263.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Edina (219) and Prior Lake (194).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.