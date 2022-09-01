Factory space that has hummed for decades with machinery shaping, spraying, washing and assembling cookware recently joined with two new buildings at Nordic Ware in St. Louis Park.
The manufacturer most known for its Smithsonian-inducted Bundt cake pan marked the opening of two new buildings along Highway 7 near Highway 100 Aug. 23.
The latest building to open, Building 9, features a distribution center powered by 306 solar panels on its southern wall, facing a trail and the Southwest Light Rail Transit line under construction. The voluminous building stores piles of Nordic Ware goods bound to fulfill nationwide orders.
The solar panels began operating in April, reducing carbon dioxide amounts since then by an amount equivalent to planting 440 trees, according to the company. Power not needed on-site is sold to Xcel Energy for the regional grid.
Building 9 recently opened for operations quietly ahead of the grand opening, according to Jenny Dalquist, executive vice president of marketing for the company and granddaughter of founders H. David Dalquist and Dorothy Dalquist.
Last fall, Nordic Ware completed another expansion designed to make its work more efficient. To replace large boxes of plastic material for some goods that had to be moved by forklift to each machine previously, the material now is loaded into silos. A series of vacuum tubes allow the pellets to travel directly to machines for use in creating the products.
Additionally, a new system of overhead cranes allows machines to be relocated as needed in a matter of minutes.
The factory produces about 20 million parts a year, including a million Bundt pans, said Jenny Dalquist. Of the approximately 500 products the company makes, cookie sheets are the company’s best-sellers.
“If you stacked the number of baking sheets that we sell in a year end to end, it would stretch from Duluth down to Key West,” she noted.
Her father, President and CEO David Dalquist, told an audience gathered outside the expansion that Nordic Ware had been experiencing steady growth for about a decade and found that the company had been outgrowing its facility.
The company began renting space and bought a large facility about a mile to the west, along Alabama Avenue. Because of the cost of transportation between facilities, company leaders began exploring expansion on the main Nordic Ware site.
Despite the challenges of interrupted shipments, Nordic Ware leaders and personnel from Greiner Construction came up with a plan for the two new buildings. The first completed is a two-story structure with 24,000 square feet that includes the equipment for the plastic injection molding department. The new building allowed the company to put large molding machines in a row instead of in corners of other buildings.
The second level houses an expanded fulfillment center for online customers. David Dalquist noted that Nordic Ware often ships products bought in online stores directly to customers.
“If you buy something from Walmart.com, it’ll arrive at your doorstep having come out of our fulfillment center over there,” David Dalquist said. “It’ll say Walmart on it and you’ll think it came from them, but it actually came from us. We think that’s a big part of our future.”
During the peak holiday season, the company processes 5,000-6,000 orders per day to be shipped directly to the consumers’ homes, Jenny Dalquist said. The previous, cramped fulfillment center had been a fraction of the size.
“We desperately needed this during the pandemic,” she said of the new space. “We would run out of products because you could only have two or three of something on a shelf in here, and we needed a pallet’s worth.”
The larger new building, at 45,000 square feet, expands the company’s truck shipping capabilities. The facility increases the number of loading docks at the factory from 11 to 17 and includes large areas of storage space for bulk shipments to major customers like Costco and Sam’s Club.
The expansion had to be built in stages to allow existing loading docks to remain in operation most of the time during the construction process.
The new building also includes space for The Bundt Cafe, a coffee shop that would offer desserts and sandwiches near the trail and light rail line. However, David Dalquist indicated its opening is on hold due to disruptions and delays associated with the nearby light rail line.
“Opening the cafe is a little bit like the light rail – it’s a few months off,” he joked.
The light rail line’s opening has been moved back repeatedly, with the latest Metropolitan Council schedule predicting a 2027 opening. However, St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano pointed out that a trail segment between Beltline Boulevard and Wooddale Avenue has opened. He said the city is pushing the Met Council to open trail sections “more rapidly than they would like.”
The Nordic Ware construction process itself presented challenges amid supply chain disruptions. David Dalquist said the newest building opened late but still in time for the company’s busy fall season.
Spencer Finseth, the CEO of Greiner Construction, said Nordic Ware has hired more than 100 new employees and has been continually growing.
The company has about 500 employees in all, Jenny Dalquist said.
As for the construction issues, Finseth noted inflation and the availability of materials created problems, leading contractors to swap materials as needed.
Despite the issues in finding materials, Finseth said the expansion is 99% American-made and pointed out that Nordic Ware is one of the only remaining cookware companies manufacturing goods in America. He added that builders recycled about 95% of construction waste.
Architect David Haaland, of the UrbanWorks architecture firm, said he had to consider how to make new buildings blend in with other buildings on the site dating to the 1960s and 1970s as well as a more recent addition.
A photography studio with upscale kitchen space in the newest building allows the company’s marketing team to shoot demonstrations and photos for materials directly on site, he noted.
Spano said he often mentions Nordic Ware while traveling elsewhere in the country.
Nordic Ware has been here for decades and decades and has been a pillar of our community for so long.”
After the opening event, company employees celebrated the company’s longevity. Northland Aluminum Products, which uses the brand name Nordic Ware, is marking 76 years since its founding.
