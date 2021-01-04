Going up against some of the top Nordic skiers in the state, St. Louis Park turned in some great times last winter but given the level of competition, a state-qualifying time was very difficult last season.
The Orioles boys and girls teams both placed third in the Metro West Conference, with senior Danny Walsh coming off a fourth-place finish in the conference championship pursuit last January. Junior Daniel Shope was 10th, classmate Tate Myers was 16th and senior Max Gohman was 20th.
The team collected 239 points, 25 points behind runner-up Bloomington.
In the girls race, Park scored 257 points, six points behind runner-up Bloomington, powered at the top of the leaderboard by senior Mimi Kniser and freshman Hanna Wilsey who finished third and fourth overall, respectively. Junior Victoria Schmelzle was 10th, freshman Jersey Miller was 13th and Addison Chenvert was 18th and senior Ivy Houts was 20th.
In the Section 6 meet, Wayzata and Hopkins grabbed the two state-qualifying spots followed by third-place Robbinsdale Armstrong, fourth-place Orono and Park were fifth, 25 points behind Orono. Kniser led the way with a 16th place finish followed by Wilsey who was 21st.
The boys placed fourth with 328 points, 34 points behind third-place Hopkins. Armstrong and Wayzata grabbed the top two spots. Walsh was seventh overall to qualify for state followed by Shope (20th), Myers (22nd), Gohman (29th), Josh Kruger (30th).
Walsh was 83rd overall at state among the field of 156 skiers.
