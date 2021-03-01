Girls earn one-two sweep with Schmelze and Wilsey leading the pack
St. Louis Park girls Nordic put together one of the most dominant performances on the snow so far this season by winning the Metro West Conference Championships at Hyland Park Reserve Thursday, Feb. 25.
The two-day event included a freestyle 5k race on Feb. 23 followed by a 5k classical race Thursday, with the combined times used to determine the standings.
Not only did the Orioles win the girls title over Chaska-Chan by 37 points (287-250) but junior Victoria Schmelze posted the winning time of 31 minutes, 9.2 seconds ahead of freshman teammate Hannah Wilsey, who was the only other skier to finish under 35 minutes at 31:44.1 for the one-two sweep on the podium.
Park skiers represented five of the top six times, with the top four times accounting for team points. Following Schmelze and Wilsey, freshman Jersey Miller was fourth overall in 33:13.6 and seniors Elizabeth Kniser and Olivia Etz followed in fifth place (33:24.7) and sixth place (33:52.4), respectively.
Park and Chaska-Chan were followed by third-place Bloomington (249), fourth-place Richfield (166), fifth-place Cooper (106) and sixth-place Benilde-St. Margaret (72 points, only four skiers).
The all-sophomore BSM group was led by Lily Peterson’s 35th place finish in 42:38, Cecilia Cronin was 43rd, Stella Ordahl was 45th and Julia Schwartz was 49th.
Bloomington standout Jacqueline Larsen posted the top freestyle time on Tuesday covering the 5k course in 14:54.8 while Schmelzle and Wilsey followed in 15:05.6 and 15:19.5, respectively followed by their Orioles teammates Kniser, Miller and Etz in that order.
Schmelzle made up the difference in the classical race with a winning time of 16:03.6, followed by Wilsey in 16:24.6 and Miller in 17:09.3 to round out the top-three times.
Boys
Bloomington captured the boys title with all four point-scorers among the top nine times led by junior Jon Clarke who posted a winning time of 25:06.6, ahead of Chaska-Chan runner-up Ben Scheller’s 27:36.1.
Park finished second in the standings with 260 points, 15 points behind Bloomington and four-points clear of third-place Chaska-Chan. Richfield placed fourth with 186 points, Benilde-St. Margaret’s placed fourth with 110 points and Cooper was sixth with 62 points from only three skiers.
Junior Daniel Shope was fifth (28:04.5) and senior Daniel Walsh was sixth (28:08.7). Senior Maxwell Gohman was eighth in 28:17.7 and junior Tait Myers was 11th in 29:14.4. Park freshman Thomas Shope finished 15th in 30:08.1 to earn all-conference honors with a top-20 finish.
Gohman sat fifth after the freestyle race followed by Walsh in eighth place, Myers was ninth and Shope was 10th.
Shope and Walsh surged up the standings in the classical race, with Shope turning in the second-best time of 14:10.7 and Walsh fourth in 14:30.9. Gohman crossed the line in 10th place in 14:59.1 and Myers was 13th in 15:20.7.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s was led by a mostly junior class, including Will Peterson who posted the best finish in 34th place, sophomore Max Melancon was 36th, Knute Selke was 38th, Andrew Wolfson was 43rd and Max Herro was 44th.
