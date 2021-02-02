Gohman, Shope, Walsh guide Park to nordic success
St. Louis Park opened the Metro West Conference Nordic skiing with a pair of team wins for the boys before a runner-up finish in the first classic-style race Thursday, Jan. 28 at Baker Park Reserve.
Orioles assistant coach Pat Hartman said the team was training hard over the summer and once again from November through the delayed start of the season Jan. 4.
“That allowed us to really hit the ground running,” he said as the depth on the teams means the success should last into the seasons ahead.
Bloomington won with 272 points followed by Park with 257 points, Chaska-Chanhassen was third (248), Richfield was fourth (203), Benilde-St. Margaret’s was fifth (146) and Cooper in sixth place with 69 points.
Defending conference champion, Jonathan Clarke, a Bloomington junior won the 5K skate race in 13 minutes, 14.3 seconds. He was 1:46 ahead of Chaska-Chan runner-up Ben Scheller.
Park junior Daniel Shope was third in 15:12.7 followed by Richfield junior Henry Schaefer in fourth (15:15.6) and Bloomington eighth-grader Anders Westanmo was fifth in 15:!5.6.
Bloomington seniors Zach Skinner and Aidan Ishaug placed seventh (15:40.3) and ninth (15:52.5), respectively.
Park senior Maxwell Gohman was sixth in 15:39.2, senior Josh Krueger was 10th (16:09.7) and junior Tait Myers was 12th (16:22.4).
The Week 2 race as was Hyland Park Reserve Jan. 21 featured Scheller leading the way to the win for Chaska-Chan in 12:51.8 but St. Louis Park won the team race with four skiers among the top six times. Daniel Walsh led the team with a second-place finish in 13:14.2, Shope was third in 13:34.5, Gohman was fourth in 13:41.6 and Myers was sixth in 13:56.7.
Skinner led Bloomington with a fifth-place finish in 13:43.9 followed by Westanmo in eighth place in 14:03.5, Keaton Mayhew was 10th in 14:11.7 and Ishaug was 14th in 14:26.
Schaefer led Richfield with a 12th place finish in 14:20.8, senior Jace Pulkrabek was second in 21st place in 15:12.6, senior Parker Lindstrom was 25th in 15:38.5 and junior Michael O’Donnell was 30th in 16:06.9.
The season-opener at Elm Creek Park Reserve was a 5K skate Jan. 14 with the Orioles finishing with all five scorers among the top 10 times, including 4-of-6.
Gohman won the race in 13:27.5 ahead of Bloomington’s Skinner in 13:40.2 and Chaska-Chan’s Scheller was third in 13:53.2.
Gohman’s teammates swept fourth-sixth places including Myers was fourth in 14:00.5, Walsh was fifth in 14:07.7 and Josh Krueger was sixth in 14:15.6. Shope placed 10th in 14:47.7.
Bloomington edged third-place Chaska-Chan 253-252 with Richfield in fourth place (185), Benilde-St. Margaret’s in fifth place (154).
Girls
St. Louis Park dominated the competition in all three races including Thursday’s win at Baker Park Reserve, 29 points ahead of runner-up Chaska-Chan with Bloomington in third place (227), Richfield in fourth place (164), Benilde-St. Margaret’s in fifth place (93) and Cooper in sixth place (90).
Park junior Victoria Schmelzle beat out freshman teammate Hannah Wilsey for the race win 16:38.8 to 16:55.8, respectively. Orioles senior Elizabeth Kniser was fourth in 17:20.3, freshman Jersey Miller was sixth in 18:35.2 and seniors Olivia Etz and Ivy Houts placed eighth and ninth, respectively in 18:56.3 and 19:13.9, respectively. Senior Claire Bargman and freshman Ayelel Meyen placed 11th and 12th overall, respectively.
Bloomington sophomore Jacqueline Larsen was third overall in 17:13.2 followed by freshman Caroline Haag who was 14th in 20:01.2, sophomore Molly Woods and Erin Drewitz finished 19th and 20th, respectively. Senior Addison Schloo was 22nd overall for Bloomington.
Richfield senior Natalie Hanson paced the team with an 18th place finish in 20:18.6, Ava Hanks, Jaci Hintz and Helen Nguyen placed 29th-31st places, respectively.
The Jan. 21 5k skate meet at Hyland was won by Park which had three of the top four times, following Bloomington’s Larsen with the winning time of 15:07.5.
Wilsey led Park with a runner-up time of 15:08.7, followed by Schmelzle in 15:26.6 and Miller in 16:36.4. Kniser was sixth in 16:43.2 and a run of three more Orioles placed 11th-13th with Chenvert, Bargman and Rachel Katzovitz, respectively.
Bloomington’s scorers included Jamie Drewitz in eighth place (16:55.2), Woods was 14th (17:39.6), Haag was 15th (17:49.6) and Erin Drewitz was 17th (17:59.5).
Park won the season-opening Jan. 14 skate race at Elm Creek with 281 points, ahead of runner-up Bloomington which scored 260 points. Chaska-Chan finished third (247), Richfield was fifth (167), Cooper was sixth (137) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s was seventh (120).
All five Park skiers finished among the top nine times including race champion Kniser who finished in 15:09.5 ahead of Bloomington’s Larsen who finished in 15:16.4.
Park’s Wilsey, Etz and Bargman placed third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Larsen’s teammate Sierra Larson was fourth overall in 16:40.7, Jamie Drewitz was 10th in 17:19.6 and a trio of Bloomington skiers placed 14th-16th with Anna Gaul, Woods and Schloo, respectively.
